HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India logs 62,480 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 fresh fatalities New Delhi: With 62,480 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,97,62,793, while the death toll climbed to 3,83,490 with 1,587 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 61 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL22 PM-LD FRONTLINE WORKERS PM Modi launches crash course to skill, upskill over one lakh 'Covid warriors' New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a customised crash course programme that aims to skill and upskill over one lakh 'Covid warriors' across the country, and said the nation needs to stay prepared as the danger of coronavirus and possibility of its mutation remain present.

DEL19 NCR-2NDLD-TWITTER-NOTICE UP Police summons Twitter India MD over Ghaziabad assault case Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Police has sent a notice to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, asking him to join a probe in connection with the case involving an assault on a Muslim man here earlier this month, officials said Friday.

DEL46 SONOWAL Sonowal in Delhi amid speculation of cabinet reshuffle New Delhi: Former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal is in the national capital to meet senior BJP leaders, sources said Friday.

DEL33 DL-VIRUS-CM-LD MEET Delhi L-G, CM discuss action plan to tackle possible 3rd wave of COVID-19 New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting on Friday to discuss the roadmap and an action plan to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

DEL20 DHANKHAR-WB-MEETING Bengal guv postpones departure from Delhi, likely to meet Home Minister Shah again New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has postponed his Friday afternoon departure to Kolkata from here, and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah again about the law and order situation in the state, source said.

MDS4 TL-COVAXIN-WHO Bharat Biotech's pre-submission meeting for Covaxin EUL with WHO on June 23 Hyderabad: In a major boost for Bharat Biotech, the World Health Organisation has accepted its Expression of Interest (EoI) for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin and scheduled a pre-submission meeting on June 23, a step that will take the vaccine maker closer to a WHO emergency use listing (EUL).

MDS5 SONIA-DMK-LD STALIN DMK chief MK Stalin meets Sonia, Rahul New Delhi/Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Friday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and described the meeting as 'close to the heart.' BOM9 GJ-CONVERSION-ARREST Gujarat police make first arrest under new anti-conversion law Ahmedabad: Gujarat police have registered the first FIR in the state under the newly-notified law against forcible or fraudulent religious conversion through marriage, and arrested a 26-year-old man in Vadodara city, a senior official said on Friday LEGAL LGD13 DL-HC-VIRUS-LD VIOLATIONS Delhi HC concerned over Covid norm violation in markets, says such breaches will hasten 3rd wave New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday took cognisance of the violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave of coronavirus which cannot be permitted at all.

LGD15 SC-RIOTS-LD BAIL Riots bail case: Issue of reading down of UAPA can have pan-India ramifications, says SC New Delhi: The issue of reading down of anti-terror law UAPA is “important” and can have “pan-India ramifications”, the Supreme Court said on Friday making it clear that the Delhi High Court verdicts granting bail to three student activists in north-east Delhi riots case will not be used as precedent by courts in the country.

FOREIGN FGN21 LANKA-INDIA-FISHERMEN-LD CLAIMS 'Blatantly False': India denies attack claim on Sri Lankan fishermen by Indian Navy (Eds: Updates with fresh inputs) Colombo: India on Friday rejected as 'blatantly false' the local media reports about the Indian Navy’s alleged assault on a group of Sri Lankan fishermen, saying no such incident has taken place.

FGN26 VIRUS-ISRAEL-PALESTINE-LD VACCINE Israel to send 1M coronavirus vaccine doses to Palestinians Jerusalem: Israel said Friday it will transfer around 1 million doses of soon-to-expire coronavirus vaccines to the Palestinian Authority in exchange for a similar number of doses the Palestinians expect to receive later this year.

FGN25 VIRUS-UK-VARIANT Delta variant jumps 33,630 in a week, making up nearly all COVID-19 cases in UK London: The number of Delta variant infections has jumped by 33,630 in a week to hit a total of 75,953 in the UK, with the highly transmissible variant first identified in India now making up 99 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the country, health officials said on Friday. By Aditi Khanna