HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES Covid: India records around 1.20 lakh new cases; 3,380 more die New Delhi: India reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in infections in around two months, taking the infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL36 BJP-VACCINE-PB-CONG BJP seeks probe into 'profiteering' through vaccine sale by Punjab govt New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday sought a probe into alleged profiteering by the Congress government in Punjab by selling COVID vaccines to private hospitals, and said that 'heads should roll'.

DEL34 DL-KEJRIWAL-THIRD WAVE Delhi to set up genome sequencing labs, paediatric task force to prepare for third Covid wave: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced the setting up of a paediatric task force and two genome sequencing labs as well as a plan to ramp up oxygen capacity to prepare for a possible third Covid wave that could peak at 37,000 cases a day.

DEL31 VACCINE-STATES States, UTs have over 1.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses: Centre New Delhi: More than 1.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

DEL7 NAIDU-LD TWITTER Twitter restores blue tick on Vice Prez Naidu's personal account New Delhi: Twitter on Saturday removed and later restored the verified blue tick on the personal account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

MDS1 TL-COVAXIN-BRAZIL Decks cleared for import of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V into Brazil Hyderabad: Brazil has cleared the proposal to import Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin into the South American country.

CAL1 WB-CENTRAL TEAM-YAAS Central team to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas in Bengal Kolkata: A seven-member central team will arrive in West Bengal on a three-day visit to make an on-spot assessment of the damage caused by cyclone Yaas, a senior official said on Saturday.

MDS5 TN-LOCKDOWN-CM Lockdown to continue till June 14 with easing of curbs: TN Chennai: Announcing relaxations such as allowing shops selling essential commodities to reopen and government offices to resume work, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced extension of lockdown by one more week till June 14 to combat COVID-19.

BOM4 MH-ACTOR-ARREST Maha: TV actor Pearl Puri held for allegedly raping girl Mumbai: Police have arrested TV actor Pearl Puri from Mumbai for allegedly raping a girl, an official said on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD2 GREEN-REGISTRAR ASJ Vidya Prakash appointed Registrar General of National Green Tribunal New Delhi: Additional Sessions Judge Vidya Prakash has been appointed as the Registrar General of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on deputation basis.

LGD1 DL-HC-LD KVIC Delhi HC bars two entities from illegally using brand name 'Khadi' for beauty pageant or business New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has restrained two private entities involved in organising beauty pageants and other business activities by using the brand name 'Khadi' of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

BUSINESS DEL35 BIZ-LD PM-ETHANOL India advances 20% ethanol-blending in petrol to 2025: PM New Delhi: India has advanced the target date for achieving 20 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol by five years to 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as the world's third-biggest oil importer looks to cut carbon emissions and reduce reliance on foreign oil.

DEL30 BIZ-TWITTER-GOVT NOTICE Govt issues 'one last notice' to Twitter to comply with IT rules New Delhi: The government on Saturday issued a notice to Twitter giving it one last chance to 'immediately' comply with the new IT rules and warned that failure to adhere to the norms will lead to the platform losing exemption from liability under the IT Act.

FGN19 SINOINDIA-PUTIN Modi and Xi are 'responsible' leaders, can solve Sino-India issues: Putin St Petersburg (Russia): Asserting that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are 'responsible' leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said they both are capable of solving issues between the two countries, and that it was important that no 'extra-regional power' should interfere in the process. By Priyanka Tikoo FGN22 VIRUS-UN-INDIA-VACCINES 200,000 COVID vaccines given by India for UN peacekeepers are already being put to use: UN spokesperson United Nations: The 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines gifted by India for all UN peacekeepers are "already being put to use" and a number of these Blue Helmets have already been vaccinated, spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres has said. By Yoshita Singh FGN10 WHO-VACCINE-DISTRIBUTION US, India, China account for 60% of 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed globally: WHO United Nations: Of the two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed globally till now, about 60 per cent have gone to just three countries - the US, India and China, a senior adviser at the World Health Organisation said. By Yoshita Singh.