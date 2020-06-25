HIGHLIGHTS AT 11.00 PM

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 11 pm.

NATION DEL123 LDALL VIRUS India registers biggest single-day spike of nearly 17k new COVID-19 cases, Maha to undertake antigen, rapid antibody tests New Delhi: A record spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday triggered the biggest single-day jump of close to 17,000 infections in the country even as Maharashtra decided to undertake antigen and rapid antibody tests for the disease in the worst hit state. DEL110 SINOINDIA-LD CHINESE ENVOY China reaches out to India; Says meet us halfway New Delhi: Reaching out to New Delhi after raising tensions in eastern Ladakh to a fever pitch, China on Thursday said it was ready to work with India to properly deal with the military standoff, and asked it to meet the halfway, asserting that 'suspicion and friction' was a wrong path that goes against the fundamental aspirations of people of the two countries. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL81 ISRO-2NDLD SIVAN Participation of private sector in space sector major reform: ISRO chief New Delhi: Allowing private sector to carry out space activities like building of rockets, satellites and providing launch services is a major reform, ISRO chief K Sivan said on Thursday. DEL133 LD-LIGHTNING Lightning strikes UP, Bihar; 110 dead in two days, 32 injured Patna/Lucknow: Thunderstorms and lightning have wrought havoc in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the past two days, claiming 110 lives, leaving at least 32 injured and causing widespread damage to property, officials in the two states said on Thursday.

DEL135 2ND LDALL EMERGENCY BJP, Congress in war of words on Emergency anniversary New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Congress continues to suffer from the 'Emergency mindset' and puts interests of a family above those of the party and the nation, the BJP said on Thursday, drawing a sharp retort from the opposition party which claimed the saffron party runs a government of two people with all others as mere 'sidekicks'. DELHI DEL119 VIRUS-RAIL-CANCEL All regular train services cancelled till Aug 12: Railways New Delhi: All regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been cancelled till August 12, the Railway Board said on Thursday.

MDS1 TN-VIRUS-NAVY Over 30 personnel at Naval Air Station 'INS Parundu' test positive for COVID-19 Ramanathapuram (TN): Over 30 personnel attached to Naval Air Station INS Parundu here have tested positive for coronavirus, district officials said on Thursday, but the forward operating base was 'operational', Defence sources in Chennai said. BOM10 MH-BJP MLC-FIR Pune: FIR against BJP MLC over remarks against Sharad Pawar Pune: Police here in Maharashtra registered an FIR against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar on Thursday in connection with his remarks against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, an official said.

BOM7 GJ-VIRUS-POLICE-LEAVE No leave for Guj cops as personnel required for Unlock-1: Govt Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Home Department has asked the state Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officers not to grant any leave to the police personnel, saying that their presence was necessary for the effective implementation of Unlock-1.

LEGAL LGD28 VIRUS-SC-2NDLD CBSE EXAMS Class X, XII remaining exams of CBSE, ICSE Boards cancelled, SC informed New Delhi: The remaining CBSE and the ICSE Board examinations for classes X and XII, scheduled to be held in July, have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday.

FOREIGN FGN18 UN-US-PAK-REAX US report on Pak terror safe haven: UN chief expects all members to abide by UNSC resolutions United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expects all member states to 'live up' to their obligations under the relevant Security Council resolutions, his spokesperson has said, after a US report noted that Pakistan remains a safe haven for terrorists as it did not take actions against JeM founder Masood Azhar. By Yoshita Singh FGN13 UK-SINO-INDIA UK PM terms Sino-India standoff ‘very serious, worrying situation’; calls for dialogue London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on India and China to engage in dialogue to sort out their border issues as he described the escalation in eastern Ladakh as “a very serious and worrying situation” which the UK is closely monitoring. By Aditi Khanna BUSINESS DEL125 BIZ-2NDLD-DELHI HOTELS-CHINA Delhi, Mathura budget hotels, guest houses to boycott Chinese nationals, goods New Delhi: Budget hotels, restaurants and guest houses in the national capital and holy town Mathura Vrindavan have decided that they will boycott goods from China and not provide accommodation to its nationals amid border standoff.

