India's Umesh Yadav was included in the team as a bowler for the 3rd Test against South Africa in Pune. But on Day 2 of the match, he showed his skills with the bat. Umesh targetted George Linde as he smashed two sixes on his first two balls. In his 10-ball innings, Umesh struck five sixes to score 31 runs, which was his highest score in the longest format.