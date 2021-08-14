HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION: DEL10 PM-PARTITION Aug 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, saying the pain of partition can never be forgotten.

DEL6 RAHUL-TWITTER Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A week after temporarily suspending his account, Twitter restored Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's handle Saturday, but not before the principal opposition party accused it of bias DEL11 NCPCR-FACEBOOK RAHUL NCPCR summons Facebook officials over Rahul Gandhi's Instagram post New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The country's apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned Facebook officials Tuesday for not responding to its notice flagging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Instagram post allegedly revealing the identity of a nine-year-old rape and murder victim.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD-CASES India reports 38,667 new coronavirus cases, 478 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 38,667 coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,21,56,493, while the death toll rose to 4,30,732 with 478 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.

BOM1 GA-NAVY-FLAG HOISTING-SAWANT Navy cancels I-Day flag hoisting on Goa island as locals object; CM requests it to go ahead with programme Panaji: The Navy has said that it has cancelled its plan to unfurl the national flag on Sao Jacinto island in South Goa on the Independence Day after local residents objected to it, following which state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant requested the naval authorities to go ahead with the tricolour hoisting programme and warned the islanders that 'anti-India activities' would be dealt with an 'iron fist'.

CAL1 AS-IDAY-BSF BSF on high alert along Indo-Bangla border over security threats from Islamist terrorists, Indian rebels on I-Day Dhubri: The Border Security Force (BSF) has been put on a 'high alert' along the India-Bangladesh border following inputs of possible security threats on Independence Day from Islamist terrorists based in the neighbouring country and Indian insurgents operating in states sharing the international boundary, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD1 GREEN-VEHICLES NGT refuses to modify order on deregistration of 10-year-old diesel vehicles New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has refused to modify its order directing the deregistration of diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR which are over 10 years old.

Afghanistan is spinning out of control: UN chief United Nations: Voicing concern that Afghanistan is "spinning out of control", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Taliban to immediately halt the offensive and asserted that seizing power through military force is a 'losing proposition' and can only lead to prolonged civil war and the complete isolation of the war-torn nation. By Yoshita Singh FGN12 UNGA-MODI-ADDRESS PM Modi expected to address annual UNGA session in person on Sept 25: provisional list United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in person on September 25, according to a provisional list of speakers released by the UN. By Yoshita Singh.