HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

Nation: DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 42,766 new cases New Delhi: India logged 42,766 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,07,95,716, while the active cases have declined to 4,55,033, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL10 SCIENCE-SUPERNOVA Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source New Delhi: An extremely bright, hydrogen deficient, fast-evolving supernova that shines with the energy borrowed from an exotic type of neutron star with an ultra-powerful magnetic field has been spotted by Indian researchers.

DEL12 UP-CONG-VIOLENCE Rahul, Priyanka slam BJP govt in UP over poll violence New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over alleged violence and misbehaviour with women during the filing of nominations for blockhead elections, with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying that violence has been renamed 'masterstroke' in the state BOM1 MH-PHONE TAPPING-PANEL Maha govt sets up panel to probe phone-tapping allegations made by state Cong chief Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has appointed a high-level committee headed by state DGP Sanjay Pandey to probe the phone-tapping allegations levelled by state Congress chief Nana Patole.

Legal: LGD1 SC-GAS LEAK Gas leak in Rourkela Steel Plant: SC stays NGT order New Delhi: The Supreme Court has stayed a National Green Tribunal order directing payment of compensation to the families or heirs of those who died in a toxic gas leak in Rourkela Steel Plant.

Foreign: FGN13 US-INDIAN-SPACE Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Shirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft Houston: Sirisha Bandla, a 34-year-old aeronautical engineer, is set to become the third Indian-origin woman to head to space when she flies as part of Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed flight test on Sunday.

FGN8 UN-INDIA-SYRIA Committed to Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process: India at UN United Nations: Expressing concern over the involvement of external actors in Syria, India has said it is committed to advancing a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process to bring long-term security and stability in the conflict-ridden country.

FGN6 US-AFGHAN Regional consensus and support for an Afghan-led peace process imp for enduring peace: US State Dept Washington: The US has said that regional consensus and support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process is important for an enduring peace, stressing that Afghanistan's neighbours and countries in the region have a real stake in the war-torn nation's future. By Lalit K Jha