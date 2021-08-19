HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 36,401 new cases New Delhi: India has added 36,401 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,23,22,258, while the death toll has climbed to 4,33,049 with 530 more fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL11 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Army JCO killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Rajouri Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, a Defence spokesperson said.

BOM2 MH-MODI-TEMPLE Maha: PM Modi's bust removed from temple built for him by BJP worker Pune: Days after a BJP worker constructed a temple for Narendra Modi in Pune, the bust of the prime minister has been removed from it.

CAL3 WB-HC-VIOLENCE Bengal post-poll violence: Cal HC orders CBI probe into murder, rape cases; forms SIT for other offences Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered CBI probe into grievous cases such as murder and rape in alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal.

LEGAL LGD2 GREEN-LEGACY WASTE High time legacy waste sites cleared, garbage disposed scientifically: NGT New Delhi:Legacy waste continues to be a serious problem and it is high time such sites are cleared and solid waste collected is disposed of scientifically, the National Green Tribunal has said.

BUSINESS DCM6 BIZ-LD TRANSPORT-CHALLANS State agencies now require to send traffic violation notice within 15 days New Delhi: States enforcement agencies will have to send traffic violation notice to the offender within fifteen days of the offence committed, and the electronic record should be stored till the disposal of challan, according to new rules notified by the transport ministry.

DCM3 BIZ-HDFC BANK-BOND HDFC Bank fixes coupon rate of USD 1 billion AT-1 bonds at 3.70% New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday fixed the coupon rate of its USD 1 billion additional tier- I (AT-1) bonds at 3.70 per cent per annum FOREIGN FGN25 JAISHANKAR-RAAB-AFGHANISTAN EAM Jaishankar and UK counterpart Raab agree to work together on Afghanistan New York/London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his British counterpart Dominic Raab have exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan and agreed to work together to tackle shared security threats, support refugees and ease the humanitarian plight of ordinary Afghans.

