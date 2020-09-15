Highlights at 1 pm

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India breaches 49-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past 49 lakh with 83,809 people testing positive in a day, while 38,59,399 people have recuperated so far taking the national recovery rate to 78.28 per cent on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

PAR2 RS-BACHCHAN BOLLYWOOD Jaya Bachchan slams those vilifying Bollywood, says they are biting hands that feed them New Delhi: Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday charged that the film industry was being defamed and slammed those from the entertainment industry indulging in it, saying they are biting the hands that feed them.

PAR7 RS-AIRCRAFT-PROBE Cong alleges govt monopolising airports, BJP says transparency ensured New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday demanded a probe into the privatisation of six airports in the country alleging violation of rules and corruption, a charge denied by the BJP which said there is complete transparency under the Modi dispensation.

PAR5 RS-MENTAL HEALTH Cong in RS demands active govt policy to deal with rising mental health issues New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that there has been an exponential growth in mental health issues amid the COVID-19 crisis, and the government should come out with an active policy and allocate resources to address the problem.

BOM1 MH-SUSHANT-NCB NCB arrests 2 more persons in drug probe in Sushant's death Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two more persons in connection with the probe related to drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, an official said on Tuesday.

MDS1 KA-DRUGS-RAIDS Drug case: CCB raids bungalow of ex-minister's son in Bengaluru Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru, which is probing the drug abuse among bigwigs including Kannada film actors on Tuesday swooped down on the lavish bungalow of Aditya Alva, son of former minister and late Jeevaraj Alva in the city.

BUSINESS PAR6 RS-AIRCRAFT Par passes bill to give statutory status to aviation regulators New Delhi: Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to improve India's aviation safety ratings and provide statutory status to regulatory institutions, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

FOREIGN FGN8 US-CHINA-LD UIGHUR US bans import of 5 Chinese goods produced using 'forced labour' Washington: The US has banned the import of five goods from China, including computer-parts, cotton and hair products, alleging that they are produced in forced labour camps in the restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang province. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD4 SPO-VIRUS-LD BAD BWF postpones Thomas and Uber Cup Finals to next year after pullouts, Denmark Open to go ahead New Delhi: The Thomas and Uber Cup in Denmark was on Tuesday postponed to next year by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) following a wave of withdrawals by top teams due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. PTI HMB