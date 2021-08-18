HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 35,178 new cases, 440 fatalities New Delhi: India added 35,178 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,22,85,857, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.52 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL11 PEGASUS-LD CHIDAMBARAM Govt telling SC it can't divulge its info in public confession that spyware was used: Chidambaram New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the solicitor general telling the Supreme Court that the government has information which he cannot divulge in public by way of an affidavit is a 'confession' that software-spyware was used, and sought to know if it was Pegasus and for what purpose it was used.

BOM3 MP-AFGHAN-SCINDIA Centre to make all efforts to bring back Indians from Afghanistan: Scindia Shajapur (MP): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the central government will make all efforts, like it did in the 'Vande Bharat Mission', to bring back Indian citizens from Afghanistan, which has witnessed re-emergence of the militant group Taliban.

Legal: LGD1 SC-COLLEGIUM Collegium recommends nine names, including 3 woman judges, to Centre for appointment as SC judges New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana is understood to have ended the nearly-two-year-long logjam by recommending nine names for appointment as judges in the apex court, sources said.

LGD5 SC-COMMISSION PEGASUS Pegasus row: SC notice to Centre, WB on plea against setting up of Commission of Inquiry by state New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the West Bengal government on a plea challenging the setting up of a Commission of Inquiry by the state to probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations.

LGD3 DL-COURT-THAROOR Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court discharges Shashi Tharoor New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel here.

Foreign: FGN24 PAK-AFGHAN-IMRAN-MERKEL Pak PM Khan urges int'l community to stay engaged to support Afghan people economically Islamabad: Asserting that Pakistan is reaching out to all Afghan leaders for a peaceful settlement of the current crisis in the neighbouring nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to stay engaged, particularly to support the people of the war-ravaged nation economically. By Sajjad Hussain FGN20 US-BIDEN-LD AFGHANISTAN Biden, Johnson to hold virtual G7 leaders meeting next week on Afghan situation Washington: US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have agreed to hold a virtual meeting of G-7 countries next week on the fast-unfolding developments in Afghanistan. By Lalit K Jha FGN16 UN-JAISHANKAR-BILATERALS-AFGHAN Jaishankar discusses Afghan situation in bilateral meetings with UNSG, counterparts United Nations: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in Kabul in his bilateral meetings here, including with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. By Yoshita Singh. PTI AQS AQS