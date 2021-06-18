HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 PM: NATION DEL19 NCR-2NDLD-TWITTER-NOTICE UP Police summons Twitter India MD over Ghaziabad assault case Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Police has sent a notice to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, asking him to join a probe in connection with the case involving an assault on a Muslim man here earlier this month, officials said Friday. DEL18 PM-FRONTLINE WORKERS PM Modi launches crash course to skill, upskill over one lakh 'Covid warriors' New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a customised crash course programme that aims to skill and upskill over one lakh 'Covid warriors' across the country.

DEL20 DHANKHAR-WB-MEETING Bengal guv postpones departure from Delhi, likely to meet Home Minister Shah again New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has postponed his Friday afternoon departure to Kolkata from here, and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah again about the law and order situation in the state, source said.

DEL17 SONIA-DMK-STALIN DMK chief MK Stalin meets Sonia, Rahul New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin Friday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence, where Rahul Gandhi was also present.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India logs 62,480 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 fresh fatalities New Delhi: With 62,480 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,97,62,793, while the death toll climbed to 3,83,490 with 1,587 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 61 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

BOM4 CG-NAXAL-ENCOUNTER Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed in encounter; AK-47 rifle, two pistols seized Raipur: A woman Naxal was killed in a gun-battle with security forces inside a forest in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, a senior police officer said.

CAL1 AS-SINGH-VISIT Rajnath Singh visits Kamakhya Temple in Assam Guwahati: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the famed Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati to offer his prayers.

Story continues

LEGAL LGD3 DL-HC-VIRUS-VIOLATIONS Delhi HC takes cognisance of Covid norm violation in markets, says breach will hasten 3rd wave New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Friday took cognisance of the violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave which cannot be permitted at all.

LGC3 WB-HC-LD MAMATA-SUVENDU HC to hear on June 24 Mamata's petition challenging Suvendu's election from Nandigram Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday adjourned hearing to June 24 in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the election of Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

FOREIGN FGN9 US-CHINA-AUSTIN China is 'pacing challenge' for US: Defence Secretary Austin Washington; China is a 'pacing challenge' for America, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, asserting that it is 'really important' for the US to focus more on creating opportunities to better partner with its allies and partners in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD3 SPO-HOCK-OLY-IND-SQUAD Ten debutants in Indian men's hockey squad for Tokyo Olympics Bengaluru: India on Friday name 10 Olympic debutants in its 16-member men's hockey squad, which also features seasoned performers like PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh, for the Tokyo Games next month. PTI TEAM TIR TIR