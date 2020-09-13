HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: Nation: DELHI DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India breaches 47-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases sprinted past 47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL7 SHAH-AIIMS HM Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for complete medical check up New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has been admitted to AIIMS here for 1-2 days for a complete medical check up before the Parliament session begins, hospital authorities said on Sunday.

CAL3 OD-VIRUS-CASES Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.5-lakh mark, death toll mounts to 626 Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 tally in Odisha rose to 1,50,807 with 3,913 more people testing positive for the disease on Sunday, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 626, a health department official said.

BOM3 MP-VIRUS-OXYGEN Centre to supply 50 tonne oxygen per day to MP: Chouhan Bhopal: The Centre has agreed to supply 50 tonnes of oxygen per day to Madhya Pradesh, which is facing oxygen shortage amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Legal: LGD1 SC-LAW-RULES Seeking to study law at 77, woman challenges BCI rule on fixing age limit for admission New Delhi: Aspiring to study law, a 77-year old woman has approached the Supreme Court challenging the fresh BCI rules prescribing an upper age limit of 30 for admission.

Foreign: FGN5 PAK-RAINS Seasonal torrential rains claim over 300 lives in Pakistan: NDMA Islamabad: Over 300 people, including more than 100 children, died and 239 others were injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan in the last over two months since the monsoon began in the country, the national disaster management agency has said.

FGN7 LANKA-CONSTITUTION-AMENDMENT Lanka govt's proposed 20th Constitution Amendment faces resistance within ruling SLPP: Party members Colombo: The Sri Lankan government's proposed 20th Constitution Amendment has faced internal resistance from within a faction of the ruling SLPP parliamentary group itself, ahead of its inclusion in Parliament's order paper, the party members said on Sunday. PTI AQS AQS