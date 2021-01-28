HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) These are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL21 MHA-FARMERS-NOTICE R-Day violence: Delhi Police to issue look out circulars against farmer leaders named in FIRs New Delhi: The Delhi Police will issue look out circulars against farmer leaders who have been named in FIRs registered in connection with the violence that broke out during farmers' tractor parade in the city on Republic Day, officials said on Thursday.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 11,666 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases crossed 1.07 crore with 11,666 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the national recovery rate climbed to 96.94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL35 SHAH-HOSPITAL-LD VISIT HM Amit Shah visits hospital to enquire about health of cops injured in R-Day violence New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited a hospital here to enquire about the health of policemen injured in the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day, officials said.

BOM3 MP-HC-COMEDIAN Madhya Pradesh HC rejects comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and another accused Nalin Yadav in a case of allegedly passing indecent remarks against Hindu deities.

DEL26 KEJRIWAL-FARMERS R-Day violence unfortunate but will not end farmers' movement: Kejriwal New Delhi: The violence on Republic Day was 'unfortunate' but it would not end the farmers' movement against the three agri laws, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

DEL30 AAP-POLLS-STATES-KEJRIWAL AAP will contest elections in six states: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the party will contest elections in six states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

FOREIGN FGN10 US-INDIA-UN-SECURITY COUNCIL India's bid for permanent UNSC membership matter of discussion: Linda Thomas-Greenfield Washington: US President Joe Biden's pick for the ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Wednesday did not explicitly commit the support of the new administration for India to be a permanent member of the Security Council. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 US-BIDEN-H4 Biden admin withdraws move to rescind work authorisation for H-1B spouses Washington: A week after his inauguration, US President Joe Biden has withdrawn a Trump-era rule rescinding work authorisation for H4 visa holders, who are spouses of those possessing H-1B work visas, with majority being highly-skilled Indian women. By Lalit K Jha