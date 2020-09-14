Highlights at 1 pm

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India breaches 48-lakh mark; death toll climbs 79,722 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 48 lakh with 92,071 new infections being reported in a day, while over 37.8 lakh people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 78 per cent on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL14 LD PM Parliament's responsibility to give message that country standing behind soldiers at borders: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that Parliament will give this strong message that the country is unitedly standing behind its brave soldiers guarding India's borders, noting that doing so is the legislature's 'special responsibility'.

PAR4 LS-SCENE Masks, plastic shields, maintaining physical distance, LS members attend House amid pandemic New Delhi: Separated by plastic shields installed in front of their benches, members of Lok Sabha attended the first day of the Monsoon session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAR7 LS-MOTION-QUESTION HOUR Lok Sabha adopts motion to do away with Question Hour, private members' business New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday adopted a motion to do away with Question Hour and private members' business during the Monsoon session, which is being held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PAR5 LS-SPEAKER LS Speaker asks members to remain seated while speaking, maintain social distancing New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked members to remain seated while speaking in the House and follow social distancing norms in view of the 'extraordinary situation' amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL19 RAHUL-PM 'Busy with peacocks', says Rahul in dig at PM over rise in COVID cases New Delhi: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rise in COVID-19 cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the government had asked people to become “aatmanirbhar” which means they should save their lives themselves as the prime minister was “busy with peacocks”.

CAL2 OD-RS-BJD BJD to back NDA candidate in RS deputy chairman election: Patnaik Bhubaneswar: BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared his party's support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh in the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election likely to be held on Monday.

CAL3 WB-METRO-RESUMPTION Kolkata Metro resumes services after over 5 months Kolkata: Metro rail services in Kolkata resumed on Monday after a gap of more than five months, a senior official said.

DES3 KANGANA-LD MUMBAI Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai for home state, calls her analogy about POK ‘bang on’ Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday left Mumbai for her home state Himachal Pradesh, saying she has been terrorised with 'constant attacks and abuses' and declaring that her analogy comparing the city with Pakistan occupied Kashmir was 'bang on'.

BUSINESS DEL22 BIZ-LS-GRANTS FM presents first supplementary demands; seeks additional Rs 2.35 lakh cr New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday sought the Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 2,35,852.87 crore, including Rs 40,000 crore towards enhanced expenditure under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program.

DEL25 BIZ-INFLATION WPI inflation rises 0.16 pc in Aug; food, manufactured items turn costlier New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation rose 0.16 per cent in August as food items and manufactured products turned costlier.

FOREIGN FGN8 US-2NDLD TIKTOK Microsoft's proposal to partner TikTok in US rejected, Oracle wins bid New York: Satya Nadella-led Microsoft lost a bid to acquire TikTok in the US after the Chinese owner of the video-sharing platform chose Oracle to be its technology partner for its American operations, ahead of the September 20 deadline set by President Donald Trump that the popular app will be banned in the US if it isn’t sold to an American company. By Yoshita Singh SPORTS SPF1 SPO-OPEN-THIEM Thiem 1st since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st 2 sets New York: A U.S. Open unlike any other finished unlike any other - with an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker as Dominic Thiem became the first man in 71 years to win the final after dropping the opening two sets. PTI HMB