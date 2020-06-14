Highlights at 1.30 pm

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Record jump in COVID-19 cases; toll rises over 9K New Delhi: India saw the highest single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to over 3.20 lakh on Sunday, while the toll crossed the 9,000 mark with 311 more deaths, the Health Ministry said.

DEL21 RAJNATH-BORDER Ladakh border row: Rajnath Singh says India no longer a weak country New Delhi: Amid a standoff with China on the Ladakh border, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India will never compromise on its 'national pride', asserting that it is no longer a 'weak' country and that its security capability has increased.

DEL6 JK-FIRING Soldier killed, two injured in Pakistani firing in Poonch Jammu: An Army personnel was killed and two others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

BOM3 MH-MONSOON Monsoon covers entire Maharashtra Mumbai: Four days after hitting coastal Maharashtra, the southwest monsoon made a steady progress and has now covered the entire state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES 18 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry takes tally to 194 Puducherry: Eighteen more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry took the tally of infections to 194 on Sunday, while fatalities remained at four with no fresh deaths being reported.

MDS1 KL-VIRUS-CORONA DEVI Man conducts daily pujas for 'Corona Devi' in Kerala Kollam: As the coronavirus spread causes distress worldwide, a man in Kerala is worshipping the deadly pathogen as a Goddess and praying for the well being of frontline warriors,with his move drawing flak on social media.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-2NDLD JOURNALIST SC restrains HP police from arresting journalist Vinod Dua in sedition case, refuses to stay probe New Delhi: In a relief to journalist Vinod Dua, the Supreme Court in a special hearing on Sunday restrained the Himachal Pradesh police from arresting him till July 6 in a sedition case lodged against him by a local BJP leader over his Youtube show.

BUSINESS DEL7 BIZ-PETROL-HIKE Petrol price hiked by 62 paise/litre, diesel by 64 paise; rates up by Rs 4.52 and Rs 4.64 in 8 days New Delhi: Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by a record 62 paise per litre and that of diesel by 64 paise as oil companies for the eighth day in a row adjusted retail rates in line with cost since ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

FOREIGN FGN9 US-MILITARY-SIKH Anmol Narang becomes first observant Sikh to graduate from US Military Academy at West Point Washington: Anmol Narang has made history by becoming the first observant Sikh to graduate from the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point, and the Second Lieutenant is hopeful that her efforts to represent her religion and community will encourage Americans to learn more about Sikhism.

SPORTS SPD3 SPO-CRI-RAHUL 2019 suspension changed my thought process, made me consistent performer: Rahul New Delhi: Star India batsman K L Rahul believes the suspension that followed his unsavoury comments about women on a TV show last year completely changed his thought process about his game, resulting in consistent performances. PTI HMB