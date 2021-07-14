HIGHLIGHTS AT 1.30 PM

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) These are the top stories at 1.30 pm: NATION DEL18 SINOINDIA-ARMY Monitoring activities by PLA: Army on eastern Ladakh situation New Delhi: There has been no attempt by the Indian or the Chinese side to occupy the areas in eastern Ladakh from where they disengaged in February and both sides are engaged in talks to resolve the remaining issues in the region, the Army said on Wednesday.

DEL15 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 38,792 fresh Covid cases, 624 deaths New Delhi: India recorded 38,792 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,09,46,074, while the death toll reached 4,11,408 with 624 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

DEL26 SCO-LD JAISHANKAR SCO must stop terror financing: Jaishankar at SCO meet New Delhi: Combating terrorism and extremism is the key purpose of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and it must stop terror financing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at a key meeting of the grouping that was attended by his counterparts from Pakistan and China.

DEL22 BIZ-INFLATION-WPI WPI inflation eases to 12.07 pc in June; food, crude prices soften New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation eased marginally to 12.07 per cent in June as crude oil and food items witnessed some softening in prices.

DEL2 JK-BSF-FLYING OBJECT BSF personnel open fire at flying object spotted near border in Jammu Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire at a flying object after they spotted it near the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Wednesday.

DEL3 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Three LeT militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Pulwama Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-LD YATRA UP SC takes note of UP govt's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra', issues notice to state, Centre New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a “disturbing” news on Uttar Pradesh government's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra' amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and sought responses from the state as well as the Centre on the matter.

LGD5 SC-SEDITION SC agrees to examine fresh plea challenging sedition law New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to examine a fresh plea by a former army officer challenging the Constitutional validity of the sedition law on the ground that it causes 'chilling effect' on speech and is an unreasonable restriction on free expression, a fundamental right.

China asks Taliban to make 'clean break' from all terrorist forces Beijing: In a significant policy statement on the Taliban which is making big gains in its offensive in Afghanistan, China has asked it to make a "clean break" from all terrorist forces, especially the al-Qaida-backed Uyghur Muslim militant group ETIM fighting for the volatile Xinjiang province's independence. By K J M Varma FGN10 VIRUS-DELTA-WHO Spread of COVID-19's Delta variant will substantially up cases, put pressure on healthcare: WHO United Nations/Geneva: The increased transmissibility associated with the COVID-19's Delta variant is likely to substantially increase cases and put a greater pressure on healthcare systems, particularly in the contexts of low vaccine coverage, the WHO has warned. By Yoshita Singh.