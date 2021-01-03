HIGHLIGHTS AT 1.30 PM

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) These are the top stories at 1.30 pm: NATION DEL17 VIRUS-LD VACCINE India approves Oxford's, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use New Delhi: India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

DEL12 PM-VIRUS VACCINES Approval for vaccines accelerates India's journey to be COVID-free, says Modi New Delhi: Hailing the approval given to two coronavirus vaccines as a 'decisive turning point' in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this will accelerate the process for India to become a COVID-free nation.

DEL16 DL-FARMERS-LD PROTEST Rains, waterlogging cause inconvenience to farmers protesting at Delhi borders New Delhi: Waterlogged tents, soaked firewood and blankets, and cold conditions -- farmers camping at Delhi borders in protest against new farm laws had a difficult morning on Sunday due to overnight rains.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: 18,177 new cases take India's virus tally to 1,03,23,965 New Delhi India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,03,23,965 with 18,177 new cases in a day, while 99,27,310 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.15 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL15 FARMERS-RAHUL Every farmer-labourer part of movement a 'satyagrahi', they will take back their rights: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday compared the ongoing farmers' protests against the three new Central agriculture-related laws with the Champaran agitation during the British rule, and said every farmer-labourer part of the current movement is a 'satyagrahi' and they will take their rights back.

BOM4 MP-CABINET-EXPANSION MP CM expands cabinet, 2 Scindia loyalists return as ministers Bhopal: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Sunday with the induction of two loyalists of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March last year led to the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led Congress dispensation in the state.

FOREIGN FGN6 PAK-MINERS-GUNMEN 11 coal miners shot dead after being kidnapped in Balochistan Karachi: At least 11 coal miners were shot dead on Sunday after gunmen kidnapped them and took them to nearby mountains, where they opened fire on them in Pakistan's restive southwestern Baluchistan province. PTI SNE