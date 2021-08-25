HIGHLIGHTS AT 1.30 PM

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) These are the top stories at 1.30 pm: NATION DEL13 MHA-AFGHANS-VISA All Afghans must travel to India on e-Visa: Govt New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Wednesday announced that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

DEL14 WATER-INDOPAK Pak objects to Kiru hydro plant design; India says project fully compliant with Indus treaty New Delhi: Pakistan has raised objections to the design of India's Kiru hydroelectric plant, a mega 624 MW project over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir, but New Delhi asserts that the project is fully compliant with the Indus Water Treaty, according to officials. By Prashant Rangnekar DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Active cases increase to 3,22,327 New Delhi: India logged 37,593 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,22,327, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL10 BIZ-SIAM-PM MESSAGE PM Modi says India remains firmly committed to move forward with goal of clean, modern mobility New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said holistic steps are being taken for the value chain associated with automobile manufacturing so that the industry becomes more productive and sustainable.

BOM5 MH-RANE-NOTICE Notice to Narayan Rane to appear before Nashik police on Sep 2 over his remarks against Maha CM Mumbai: The Nashik Police has issued a notice to Union Minister Narayan Rane, asking him to appear before it for questioning on September 2 in connection with an FIR registered against him over his remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an official said on Wednesday.

BOM2 MH-RANE-SENA Rane embarrassed Centre, PM should take stern view of his remarks against Maha CM: Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed Union minister Narayan Rane has made the central government hang its head in shame, a day after the BJP leader was arrested over his controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

DEL11 PB-CONG MINISTERS Punjab power tussle: Four rebel ministers to meet Harish Rawat in Dehradun Chandigarh: A day after raising a banner of revolt against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, four cabinet ministers on Wednesday are set to hold a meeting with AICC general secretary Harish Rawat in Dehradun.

DES7 UP-WOMAN-FAMILY My family living in fear: grandfather of woman who died after immolation bid outside SC Ballia (UP): His family is under threat and living in fear but determined to fight on, says the grieving grandfather of the woman who had accused a BSP MP of rape and died in Delhi days after she set herself on fire outside the Supreme Court.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-ASTHANA SC asks HC to decide in 2 weeks plea against appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police chief New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court to decide within two weeks the plea pending before it challenging the appointment of senior IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner.

FOREIGN FGN11 US-BIDEN-AFGHAN-2NDLD TROOPS Completion of Aug 31 deadline for Afghan evacuation mission depends on Taliban cooperation: Biden Washington: President Joe Biden has said the US is on 'a pace' to complete its evacuation mission in Afghanistan by August 31 and doesn't plan to have troops in the country past that date, but the completion of the deadline depends on cooperation from the Taliban. By Lalit K Jha FGN15 UN-OFFICIALS-AFGHAN-GUTERRES Doing everything in power to ensure your safety, well-being: Guterres to UN personnel in Afghanistan United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said he shares the concern, anxiety and pain of the United Nations personnel in Afghanistan, asserting that the world organisation is doing everything in its power to ensure their safety and well-being. By Yoshita Singh. PTI SNE SNE