HIGHLIGHTS AT 1.30 PM

New Delhi, June 21 (PTI) These are the top stories at 1.30 pm: NATION DEL21 PM-LD YOGA DAY Yoga remains 'ray of hope', source of strength as world fights Covid: PM Modi New Delhi: On the seventh International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the ancient Indian discipline remains a 'ray of hope' and a source of strength for the people in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest in 88 days New Delhi: India logged 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,99,35,221, while the active cases further reduced to 7,02,887, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL17 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Top LeT terrorist among 3 killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla Srinagar: One of the most wanted militants Mudasir Pandit and a Pakistani ultra were among three terrorists killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

BOM8 GJ-LD SHAH-VACCINATION Centre to increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination in July-August: Amit Shah Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the central government has decided to increase the pace of vaccination against COVID-19 in July and August.

DEL19 CHIDAMBARAM-J-K Chidambaram demands restoration of statehood to J-K New Delhi: Seeking restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said Parliament should repeal the 'offending' laws in the upcoming Monsoon session and restore the status quo ante there.

LEGAL LGC2 WB-HC-VIOLENCE HC dismisses Bengal govt's plea, NHRC to probe post-poll violence Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed the West Bengal government's plea for recalling its order that directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to examine all cases of alleged human rights violations in post-poll violence in the state.

LGD1 SC-VIRUS-EX GRATIA-RESERVE SC reserves verdict on Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia compensation to kin of COVID-19 deceased New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday reserved verdict on the pleas seeking directions that ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh be paid to the families of those who have died of COVID-19.

FOREIGN FGN12 UNCTAD-INDIA-REPORT India receives $64 bln FDI in 2020, fifth largest recipient of inflows in world: UN United Nations: India received USD 64 billion in Foreign Direct Investment in 2020, the fifth largest recipient of inflows in the world, according to a UN report which said the COVID-19 second wave in the country weighs heavily on the country's overall economic activities but its strong fundamentals provide “optimism” for the medium term. By Yoshita Singh FGN10 UN-MYANMAR-REFUGEES-INDIA Some 10,000 refugees fled to India, Thailand from Myanmar: Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar tells UN United Nations: About 10,000 refugees have fled from Myanmar to India and Thailand as nationwide clashes in the country led to 'acute' new displacements of hundreds of thousands of civilians, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General on Myanmar has said, warning that the regional threat of the crisis is real. By Yoshita Singh. PTI SNE