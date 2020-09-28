Highlights at 1.15 pm

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID tally crosses 60 lakh; 1,039 more deaths New Delhi: India's coronavirus tally galloped past 60 lakh on Monday with 82,170 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 50.17 lakh after 74,893 more people recuperated, the Health Ministry said.

MDS2 KA-FARMERS PROTEST Farmers in K'taka stage protests against amendments to Land Reforms Act, APMC Act Bengaluru: Pro-farmer organisations backed by a number of other social and political outfits on Monday staged protests across Karnataka over the amendments to DEL15 DL-LD TRACTOR Youth Congress torches tractor at India Gate in protest against farm laws New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress activists set a tractor on fire at India Gate in the heart of Lutyens Delhi on Monday morning to voice their protest against the contentious farm laws.

BOM4 GJ-FARM BILLS-CONG Guj Cong chief among 100 detained for protesting farm bills Ahmedabad: Nearly 100 Gujarat Congress workers, including state party president Amit Chavda, were detained in Gandhinagar on Monday after they staged a protest against farm bills passed in Parliament, police said.

BOM3 MH-SENA-NDA What is left of NDA after Akali Dal, Shiv Sena exit: Saamana Mumbai: With the Shiromani Akali Dal walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over farm bills, the Shiv Sena on Monday wondered if the BJP-led alliance really exists and asked who are in the coalition now.

BOM1 MP-GANGSTER-ACCIDENT Gangster in police escort killed as car overturns in MP Guna: A gangster was killed when a car of Uttar Pradesh Police team escorting him to Lucknow from Mumbai overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a police official said on Monday.

DES6 RJ-PANCHAYAT-LD POLLS Rajasthan gram panchayat polls: 19% votes cast till 10 am Jaipur: Over 19 per cent of the 31.95-lakh voters cast their votes till 10 am on Monday in the first phase of the gram panchayat elections in Rajasthan.

LEGAL LGD6 SC-LD LOAN MORATORIUM Decision in 2-3 days over interest on deferred instalments by banks, Centre tells SC New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Monday that a decision is likely in 2-3 days over charging of interest by banks on instalments which were deferred during the moratorium period in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LGD4 SC-CLAT-STUDENT SC allows suspected COVID-19 positive aspirant to take CLAT exam in isolation room New Delhi: Hours before the scheduled start of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2020 the Supreme Court on Monday allowed a suspected COVID-19 positive aspirant to take the entrance test in a separate isolation room FOREIGN FGN5 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-DEBATE Trump and Biden to face off in first 2020 presidential debate on Sep 29 Washington: Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are all set to share the stage for the first time on Tuesday night when they will be going head-to-head in the first of the three presidential debates. By Lalit K Jha BUSINESS DEL13 BIZ-SUGAR EXPORT Govt extends sugar export deadline by 3 months till December New Delhi: The government has given additional three months’ time till December to millers to undertake mandatory export of their sugar quota allocated for this year, a senior Food Ministry official said on Monday. By Laxmi Devi SPORTS SPF8 SPO-CRI-IPL-TEWATIA Never lost self-belief even after the worst 20 balls I ever played: Tewatia Sharjah: Rahul Tewatia, who became an overnight star by smashing West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over, says his self-belief did not waver despite the 'worst 20 balls' he ever played early in his roller-coaster knock. PTI HMB