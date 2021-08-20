HIGHLIGHTS AT 1.15 PM

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1.15 pm: Nation: BOM3 GJ-MODI Destructive, terror forces can dominate for some time, but their existence not permanent: PM Modi Somnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that destructive forces and people who follow the ideology of creating empires through terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is not permanent as they cannot suppress humanity forever.

DEL17 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Encounter in J-K's Pulwama, two militants killed Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants -- part of a hit squad of the outfit responsible for civilian killings -- were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said here.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Active cases lowest in 150 days New Delhi: India logged 36,571 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,23,58,829, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.54 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Legal LGD3 SC-ARREST Personal liberty important aspect of constitutional mandate, arrest should not be routinely made: SC New Delhi: Merely because an arrest can be made as it is lawful does not mandate that it must be made, the Supreme Court has said, while observing that personal liberty is an important aspect of constitutional mandate.

LGD2 CH-HC-LD SAINI Ex Punjab DGP Saini released from custody, high court says arrest illegal Chandigarh: Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini was released from vigilance custody early Friday on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which termed his arrest in a cheating and forgery case as illegal.

Foreign: FGN23 CHINA-THREE-CHILD-LD POLICY China approves three-child policy with sops to encourage couples to have more children Beijing: China's national legislature on Friday formally endorsed the three-child policy mooted by the ruling Communist Party, in a major policy shift aimed to prevent a steep decline in birth rates in the world's most populous country. By K J M Varma FGN18 US-BLINKEN-JAISHANKAR-LD AFGHANISTAN Blinken, Jaishankar discuss situation in Afghanistan for second time this week, agree to continue coordination Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the chaotic situation in Afghanistan for a second time this week and agreed to continue their close coordination over the matter. By Lalit K Jha