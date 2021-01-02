HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 2 pm: TOP STORIES DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES India records less than 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases; no. of recoveries goes past 99 lakh New Delhi: The number of fresh COVID-19 cases was recorded below 20,000 in India on Saturday, taking the country's caseload to 1,03,05,788, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 99 lakh, according to the health ministry.

NATION CAL6 OD-PM-IIM Innovation, integrity, inclusion will help build Atmanirbhar Bharat: Modi Sambalpur (Odisha), Jan 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said innovation, integrity and inclusion have emerged as the key mantras in the field of management which can help the country achieve the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

DEL22 DL-VIRUS-JAIN-VACCINE COVID-19 vaccine to be given to people in Delhi for free once it arrives: Health Minister Jain.

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to people in the national capital for free once it arrives, and asserted that the city government has made preparations for the vaccination drive.

DEL17 BUTA-LD DEATH Former home minister Buta Singh passes away New Delhi: Former Union home minister Buta Singh, who remained in public service for a long time and served under four prime ministers, died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. He was 86.

DEL14 NADDA-MODI-APPROVAL RATING Modi's high approval rating a matter of pride for all Indians: Nadda New Delhi: Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval rating is the highest among world leaders in a survey conducted by a US data firm, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said this is a testimony to his able leadership and a matter of pride for all Indians.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-TALAQ No bar on granting anticipatory bail for offence committed under 2019 law on triple talaq: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said there is no bar on granting anticipatory bail for an offence committed under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, which makes the practice of instant divorce through 'triple talaq' among Muslims a punishable offence, provided the court hears the complainant woman before granting pre-arrest bail.

BUSINESS DEL9 BIZ-LD TRADE Exports fall 0.8 pc in Dec, trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn New Delhi: Contracting for the third straight month, India's exports slipped marginally by 0.8 per cent to USD 26.89 billion in December 2020, due to decline in sectors like petroleum, leather and marine products, as per the government data.

FOREIGN FGN7 US-CONGRESS-LD BILL US Congress overrides President Trump’s veto of defence budget, 1st for his admin Washington: The US Congress has overwhelmingly overturned Donald Trump’s veto of the annual USD 740 billion defence policy bill, delivering a resounding bipartisan rebuke to the President in his final days in the White House. By Lalit K Jha FGN4 US-NDAA-INDIA Bipartisan Congressional provision condemning China’s military aggression towards India becomes law Washington: A bipartisan Congressional provision condemning China’s aggression towards India has become a law as the US Congress overrode President Donald Trump’s veto on the USD 740 billion defence policy bill which among other things included calling out the Chinese government for its actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPF11 SPO-CRI-BCCI-PROTOCOLS BCCI says no breach of COVID-19 protocols, rubbishes Australian media reports Melbourne: The BCCI on Saturday rubbished reports that it was investigating a violation of COVID-19 protocols by some Indian cricketers who ate out at a restaurant here, terming them 'a malicious spin by a section of Australian media'. PTI RC