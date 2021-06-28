HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1:45 pm: NATION DEL1 JK-SHOT Militants shoot dead SPO, his wife & daughter in J&K Srinagar, June 28 (PTI) Militants shot dead a special police officer, his wife and daughter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Monday. DEL23 JK-LD DRONES Army opens fire on two drones found hovering over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military areas Jammu: Alert Army troops fired at two drones found hovering over the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military areas, a defence spokesperson said on Monday, a day after two drones dropped bombs at an IAF station.

DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India adds 46,148 new cases, 979 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India logged 46,148 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,02,79,331, while daily fatalities were recorded below 1000, taking the death toll to 3,96,730, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL24 DEF-RAJNATH LADAKH Indian armed forces capable of giving befitting reply to every challenge:Rajnath Singh in Ladakh New Delhi: In a clear message to China from eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said India will never forget the sacrifice of the 'Galwan bravehearts' and asserted that the country's armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to every challenge.

DEL19 VACCINATIONS-INDIA India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Govt New Delhi: India has overtaken the US in the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

DEL18 PM-VACCINATION DRIVE India's vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum: PM Modi New Delhi: Noting that India's Covid vaccination drive 'keeps gaining' momentum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that 'vaccines for all, free for all' remains the government's commitment. CAL2 OD-MISSILE India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast Balasore (Odisha): India on Monday successfully test-fired its new generation nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile from a defence base off Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.

MDS3 ISRO-GAGANYAAN 1st uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan in Dec: It's race against time for ISRO now Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation is racing against time to launch the first uncrewed mission in December, as part of the human spaceflight programme 'Gaganyaan', due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19-induced lockdowns that has disrupted hardware delivery schedules.

LEGAL LGD10 DL-HC-LD IT RULES HC refuses to stay new IT rules regulating digital news media New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday refused to stay the new Information Technology rules which seek to regulate digital news media, saying it was not in agreement with the petitioners on passing such an order at this stage.

LGD5 SC-SCHOOLS-DELHI SC refuses to stay HC order allowing pvt schools to levy development, annual fees New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday refused to stay the Delhi High Court order permitting unaided private schools in the national capital to levy annual fee and development charges from students.

LGD4 SC-TEJPAL SC closes plea on trial in sexual assault case against Tejpal, says court rendered verdict New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday closed the case related to extension of time after noting that a trial court in Goa has completed the trial by rendering acquittal verdict in the sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal.

BUSINES DEL25 BIZ-VIRUS-DRREDDYS-2 DG Dr Reddy's announces commercial launch of COVID-19 drug 2-DG New Delhi: Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday announced the commercial launch of COVID-19 treatment drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), at a maximum retail price of Rs 990 per sachet.

DEL17 BIZ-POONAWALLA-COVISHIELD-EU Hope to resolve issues faced by Indians vaccinated with Covishield travelling to EU soon: Poonawalla New Delhi: Vaccine major Serum Institute of India chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla on Monday said he has taken up the issues faced by Indians who have taken the Covishield jab travelling to the European Union at highest levels and hoped to resolve them soon.

DEL6 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex jumps over 150 pts to fresh high; Nifty crosses 15,900 Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh intra-day records in opening trade on Monday, tracking gains in heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC.

FOREIGN FGN8 BANGLA-LD EXPLOSION Powerful explosion in Dhaka kills seven, injures hundreds; police suspect gas leak Dhaka: A powerful explosion that destroyed an old three-storey building in a crowded area here in Bangladesh's capital and killed at least seven people and injured around 400 others may have been caused by a faulty gas line or gas cylinders, authorities said on Monday. By Anisur Rahman FGN7 VIRUS-SAFRICA-LD RESTRICTIONS South Africa tightens restrictions amid exponential spike in Delta COVID-19 infections Johannesburg: South Africa has tightened the COVID-19 restrictions and moved to level 4 of lockdown procedures, including a longer curfew and ban on all gatherings, amid an exponential rise in infections and deaths attributed largely to the Delta variant of the coronavirus. By Fakir Hassen. PTI CK