HIGHLIGHTS

IN THE PIPELINE J-K LG Manoj Sinha announces new industrial developmental scheme (IDS) worth Rs 28,400 crore to encourage investment, job creation.

ON THE WIRE FGN50 US-4THLD PROTEST Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 4 dead in violence Washington: In an unprecedented assault on democracy in America, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in at least four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election. By Lalit K Jha DEL3 PM Democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests: PM at riots in US New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his distress at the rioting and violence by angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump in Washington DC, asserting that democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests DEL12 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE HIKE Petrol price at all-time high, diesel crosses Rs 81 in Mumbai New Delhi: Petrol price on Thursday scaled to an all-time high of Rs 84.20 per litre in the national capital after state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates for the second day in a row.

NATION DEL22 PM-HR-LD CORRIDOR PM dedicates Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to nation Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated the 306-km New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation.

DEL23 DL-FARMERS-LD MARCH Ahead of talks with govt, farmers take out tractor march against farm laws New Delhi: Ahead of talks with the government, thousands of farmers on Thursday took out tractor-march from protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and Haryana's Rewasan against the three agriculture laws amid heavy police deployment.

DEL20 CONG-AIYAR-INTERVIEW Jumbo committees will not adversely impact Cong in TN; bring various factions together: Aiyar New Delhi: The jumbo committees formed in the Congress' Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the assembly polls are not going to adversely impact the party as the move brings various factions together, senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said on Thursday and predicted a 'strong walkover' for the DMK-Congress alliance over the AIADMK in the upcoming elections. By Asim Kamal DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports 20,346 new cases, 222 deaths; recoveries cross 1 crore-mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,95,278 with 20,346 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surpassed one crore, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Thursday.

CAL2 WB-GANGULY-DISCHARGE Sourav Ganguly clinically fit, discharged from hospital Kolkata: BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was on Thursday morning discharged from hospital here, five days after suffering a 'mild heart attack'.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-MLAS-MERGER SC issues notice to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker on pleas against merger of BSP MLAs with Congress New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday sought responses from Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and others on two separate pleas against the merger of all six BSP MLAs into the ruling Congress legislature party in the state.

LGD1 VIRUS-SC-FARMERS SC expresses concern over large gathering of farmers during COVID-19 New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday expressed concern over large gatherings of farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Delhi borders and asked the Centre whether they were “protected” against the spread of COVID-19.

BOM2 MH-HC-LOANS Loan repay demand by official is not abetment to suicide: HC Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High has quashed an FIR against a finance company employee, charged with abetment to suicide for demanding loan repayment from a borrower, saying it was a part of the employee's duty and cannot be said to have instigated the borrower to end life.

FGN64 US-PROTEST-LD RESIGNATIONS US deputy NSA, Melania Trump's chief of staff, WH dy press secy resign after US Capitol protest Washington: US Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham and White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews have resigned following the violence at the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. By Lalit K Jha FGN51 US-TRUMP-LAWMAKERS US lawmakers seek immediate removal of Trump after his supporters stormed Capitol Washington: Several US lawmakers have demanded immediate removal of President Donald Trump from office, alleging that he incited his supporters who stormed the Capitol in an unprecedented incident that has dented the democracy of America. By Lalit K Jha FGN63 US-PROTEST-LD OBAMA Four living ex-presidents deride US Capitol breach by Trump supporters Washington: Slamming President Donald Trump for inciting violence at the US Capitol, all four living former US presidents -- Barack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter -- have condemned the actions of pro-Trump rioters and underlined the need for a peaceful transfer of power. By Lalit K Jha FGN65 UN-US-PROTEST-LD REAX UN chief, UNGA president express concern over violence in Washington United Nations: Top United Nations leadership expressed sadness and concern over the violence in Washington DC by pro-Trump demonstrators who stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers gathered to certify the presidential election results. By Yoshita Singh