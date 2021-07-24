HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm: TOP STORIES OLY25 SPO-OLY-LIFT-IND-CHANU Sensational Mirabai Chanu snatches silver at Tokyo Olympics Tokyo: Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49kg category to open the country's account here on Saturday.

MDS4 TL-COVAXIN-LD BRAZIL Partnership fallout: Brazil suspends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin clinical trials Hyderabad: Brazil has suspended the clinical studies of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin following termination of the company's agreement with its partner there, the South American Country's health regulator said.

NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 39,097 fresh COVID-19 cases, 546 fatalities in a day New Delhi: India's tally of COVID-19 infections rose by 39,097 in a day to reach 3,13,32,159, while 546 more people succumbed to the viral disease during the same period taking the death toll to 4,20,016 on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

BOM4 MH-FLOODS-DEATHS 76 dead, 38 injured, 30 missing in floods in Maha, says govt; CM to visit affected areas Mumbai: As many as 76 people have died and 38 others have got injured in the floods that ravaged parts of Maharashtra, the state government said on Saturday.

DEL15 NDRF-MH-RAINS NDRF teams strength enhanced for Maharashtra rains, flooding rescue operations New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has enhanced the number of its teams from 18 to 26 for undertaking rescue operations in the coastal areas of Maharashtra that have been hit by heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides.

DEL10 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Two militants killed, 3 soldiers injured in encounter in J-K’s Bandipora Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed and three soldiers injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

DEL17 CBI-SEARCH-LD ARMS LICENCE Arms licence case: CBI carries out search at 40 locations in J-K, Delhi Srinagar/New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday started searches at 40 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, and in the national capital in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the issuance of thousands of arms licences to non-residents on forged documents, officials said.

FOREIGN FGN12 PEGASUS-ISRAEL-NSO Millions sleep well at night, walk safely on streets due to technologies like Pegasus: NSO Jerusalem: Amidst the raging controversy over its surveillance software Pegasus, Israeli cybersecurity company NSO Group has defended itself by saying that millions of people around the world sleep well at night and walk in the streets safely due to such technologies available with intelligence and law enforcement agencies. By Harinder Mishra FGN11 PAK-AFGHAN-TROOPS Pak deploys regular troops at forward areas along Afghan border as tensions increase: report Islamabad: Pakistan has deployed regular troops at forward positions along the Afghan border due to the fluid security situation in the neighbouring war-torn country in the wake of the withdrawal of American and NATO troops, a media report said on Saturday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN8 UK-SHRINGLA FS Shringla meets British counterpart, reviews 2030 roadmap to India-UK FTA London: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has met his British counterpart Lord Tariq Ahmad and held a comprehensive review of the UK-India cooperation in multilateral fora and on global issues and the implementation of Roadmap 2030, a 10-year plan that was unveiled in May for bilateral partnership on the road to a free trade agreement.

FGN4 US-BLINKEN-INDIA-VISIT Blinken's first India visit: Afghanistan, Quad, COVID-19 and climate change to be major topics of discussion Washington: Expanding the US-India cooperation on security, defence and counterterrorism and matters like the situation in Afghanistan, Quad, COVID-19 and climate change will be on top of the agenda of Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his maiden trip to India next week, according to a senior American official. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-BLINKEN-RIGHTS-INDIA Blinken to raise human rights with Indian officials during visit to New Delhi Washington: Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise issues of human rights and democracy with Indian officials during his first visit to New Delhi as the two nations have more values in common on those fronts than otherwise, according to a senior US official. By Lalit K Jha PTI NSD NSD