HIGHLIGHTS

ON THE WIRE DEL16 PM-GOVT ANNIVERSARY Country experienced many moments of national pride: PM Modi on his govt's 7th anniversary New Delhi: The country has experienced many moments of national pride during his government's tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he highlighted its initiatives on national security and various development measures on its seventh anniversary.

DEL11 PM-MANN KI BAAT Country followed mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas': Modi on govt's 7th anniv New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that providing medical grade oxygen to different states during the second wave of COVID-19 was a challenge but the Indian Air Force, the railways and scores of tanker drivers worked overtime to ensure that it was delivered to those in need on time.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records single-day spike of 1.65 lakh COVID-19 cases, lowest in 46 days New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL5 CHOKSI-DOMINICA India sent private jet to Dominica carrying Choksi deportation documents: Antiguan PM New Delhi: India sent a private jet to Dominica carrying documents related to the deportation of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore bank loan fraud case, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne told a radio show in his country.

LGD1 DL-HC-VIRUS-DOCTORS Resident doctors needed in hospitals, decision to extend training not ex facie arbitrary: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has said services of resident doctors are imperative for functioning of hospitals in the current situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the authorities' decision to extend their training beyond schedule cannot be ex facie arbitrary or unreasonable.

