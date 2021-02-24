HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL12 PM-FARMERS-SCHEME Govt ushered historic increase in MSP, doing everything possible to double farmers' income: PM New Delhi: On the completion of two years of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government ushered a historic increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and was doing everything possible to double the income of farmers.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 13,742 new cases, 104 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,30,176 with 13,742 new infections, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,26,702, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL15 VIRUS-CENTRAL TEAMS Centre rushes high level teams to states witnessing surge in COVID-19 cases New Delhi: The Centre has deputed multi-disciplinary teams to states witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, to support them in effectively tackling the pandemic.

DEL11 DL-VIRUS-LD TRAVEL Delhi likely to ask people coming from 5 states to show negative COVID-19 test report: Officials New Delhi: Amid a spike in coronavirus infections in some states, the Delhi government is likely to ask travellers from five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, to show negative COVID-19 test report before entering the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

MDS1 KL-RAHUL-FISHERMEN Rahul interacts with fishermen in Kerala; ventures into sea Kollam (Ker): Seeking to reach out to the fishing community in poll-bound Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday interacted with the fishermen at Thangassery beach in the district.

BOM1 MH-VIRUS-COURTS-CURBS Working hours of courts curtailed in 5 Maharashtra districts Mumbai: In the wake of curbs imposed by the Maharashtra government in Amravati, Yavatmal and some other places due to spike in daily COVID-19 cases, working hours of all subordinate courts in five districts will be restricted till further notice.

FOREIGN FGN30 UN-INDIA-CLIMATE Idea of climate action should not be to move climate ambition goal post to 2050: India at UNSC United Nations: India has said that the idea of climate action should not be to move the goal post to 2050 and countries must fulfil their pre-2020 commitments, calling on the global community to view climate change as a “wake-up call” to strengthen multilateralism and seek equitable solutions for a sustainable world. By Yoshita Singh FGN28 JAISHANKAR-MAURITIUS-INDIANS 'Feels like homecoming': Jaishankar to Indian diaspora in Mauritius Port Louis: The vibrant Indian diaspora in Mauritius is a 'shining example' of the Indian values such as peace, pluralism and shared progress and universal brotherhood, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said during his address to the community here.

