HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1.15 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 53,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded in single day, highest this year New Delhi: India added over one lakh coronavirus infections in just two days with 53,476 new cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single day rise so far this year, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

PAR3 LS-ADJOURN-SINEDIE Lok Sabha adjourned sine die New Delhi: Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned sine die, bringing the nearly two-month long Budget session to an end.

DEL21 RAHUL-RSS Will no longer call RSS 'Sangh Parivar', it’s a misnomer: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said it is not right to call the RSS and its associated groups 'Sangh Parivar' as a family has women, respect for elders, compassion and affection, and the organisation has none of these.

PAR5 RS-NABFID-BILL Par passes bill to set up National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development New Delhi: Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to set up the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) to fund infrastructure projects in India.

DEL25 LOCKDOWN-ANNIVERSARY-POLITICS One year after lockdown: When political discourse became more acerbic, battleground shifted to virtual space New Delhi: The political battleground shifted to the virtual space for much of the 12 months since March 25 when the country went into lockdown, the distance lending itself not to detachment but to a more divisive and acerbic discourse as the country fought off a pandemic. By Asim Kamal DEL27 JK-ED-MEHBOOBA Mehbooba Mufti appears before ED in Srinagar Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with a money laundering case, officials said.

BOM6 MH-PRESIDENT-ATHAWALE Athawale meets Kovind, seeks President's rule in Maha Mumbai: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought President's rule in Maharashtra in the wake of former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh's allegation of corruption against state home minister, and the Sachin Waze episode.

CAL4 WB-POLL-MAMATA New political party backed by BJP to eat into minority votes: Mamata Patharpratima (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of backing a new political party to eat into minority votes during the upcoming assembly polls.

BOM1 MH-SINGH-DESHMUKH Will welcome probe against me if Maha CM orders it: Deshmukh Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said he would welcome a probe if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray orders any into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegation of corruption against him.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-PERMANENT COMMISISON Permanent commission in Army: SC allows pleas of women officers, says ACR evaluation process flawed New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday allowed the pleas of several women SSC officers seeking grant of permanent commission in the Army and held that the ACR evaluation process was flawed and discriminatory in nature.

LGD5 DL-HC-AKBAR Delhi HC to hear Akbar's plea against Ramani's acquittal in defamation case on Apr 5 New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday said it will hear on April 5 a plea by former Union minister M J Akbar challenging a trial court order acquitting journalist Priya Ramani in the criminal defamation case filed against her over allegations of sexual harassment.

BUSINES DEL29 BIZ-CONCLAVE-DAS-GROWTH Das confident of growth not being hit by second wave of Covid infections Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday expressed confidence that the new wave of coronavirus infections would not impact economic recovery and maintained the RBI's recent 10.5 per cent growth forecast for the coming fiscal year.

DEL28 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-CUT Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday cut for the second straight day as international oil prices cooled fell on prospects of speedy recovery in consumption getting clouded by second wave of COVID-19 cases.

FOREIGN FGN19 US-BIDEN-HARRIS-LD IMMIGRATION Biden taps Harris to lead diplomatic effort to stem immigrant flow at southern border Washington: US President Joe Biden has put Vice-President Kamala Harris in charge of leading the diplomatic effort to address the root causes of migration from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras and to stem the recent surge of immigrants to America's southern border. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 US-ADMIRAL-INDIA-RUSSIA US needs to understand that India has longstanding relationship with Russia: American admiral Washington: The US needs to understand that India has had a longstanding relationship with the Russians for security cooperation and military equipment, a top American admiral told lawmakers, indicating that he would push for encouraging New Delhi to move away from Moscow rather than taking the route of sanctions for the purchase of major defence equipment. By Lalit K Jha. PTI CK