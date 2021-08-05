HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1:15 pm: DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs 42,982 new cases, 533 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India added 42,982 new coronavirus infections in a single day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,12,114, while the active cases increased to 4,11,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL5 PREZ-OLY-HOCKEY Prez congratulates Indian men's hockey team for winning Olympic medal after 41 years New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning an Olympic medal, and said this historic victory will start a new era in hockey.

DEL19 PM-LD OLY-HOCKEY PM Modi hails Indian hockey team's medal win as historic New Delhi: Hailing the Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian. DEL14 RAHUL-LD OLY-HOCKEY This is a big moment: Rahul on Indian hockey team winning bronze medal at Olympics New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hailed the Indian men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and said the whole country is proud of their achievement.

DEL25 PB-PRASHANT KISHORE Prashant Kishor quits as Punjab chief minister's principal advisor Chandigarh: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor Thursday resigned as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's principal advisor, saying he was taking 'a temporary break from active role in public life'.

DEL16 ED-FLIPKART ED slaps Rs 10,600-cr FEMA contravention notice against Flipkart New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show cause notice of about Rs 10,600 crore to e-commerce major Flipkart and its promoters for alleged violation of the foreign exchange law, official sources said on Thursday.

DEL21 ED-RAIDS-KARNATAKA ED raids ex-Karnataka minister Baig, Cong MLA in money laundering case New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches against former Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig and a Congress MLA in connection with a money laundering investigation into the alleged Rs 4,000 IMA ponzi scam, officials said.

DEL18 JK-370-PAGD Gupkar Alliance leaders hold talks on 2nd anniversary of Article 370 abrogation Srinagar: A meeting of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was underway at its chairman and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's residence here on Thursday on the second anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

DEL15 JK-370-MEHBOOBA No other choice but to resist to exist:Mehbooba Mufti on anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 Srinagar: On the second anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said people had no choice but to 'resist to exist' when 'gross injustice' is heaped on them.

DEL22 JK-EXPLOSION J&K: Explosion near Srinagar Jamia Masjid, no casualty Srinagar: An explosion took place near the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city here Thursday, but no loss of life or injury were reported, officials said.

DEL23 BJP-CONG BJP attacks Congress over disruptions in Parliament New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday hit out at the Congress over the continued disruption of Parliament proceedings due to the opposition protests on the Pegasus issue, and claimed there is no 'prima facie evidence' to suggest that certain phone numbers were indeed tapped. BOM5 MP-RAINS 2 dead, 7 injured in MP rain mayhem; CM says not seen such devastation in 70 yrs Bhopal: With heavy rains ravaging the Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh, leaving two people dead and damaging bridges and other infrastructure, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state has 'not seen such devastation in the last 70 years'.

LEGAL: LGD7 SC-LD PEGASUS Allegations of snooping serious, if correct: SC on Pegasus row New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said the allegations of Pegasus-related snooping are serious if the reports on it are correct and asked the petitioners, including Editors Guild of India and senior journalist N Ram, to serve the copies of the pleas seeking probe into the Israeli spyware matter to the Centre so that somebody from the government is present to accept notice.

SPORTS: OLY22 SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-3RDLD MEN A real 'Chak De' moment for Indian hockey: Men's team wins Olympic medal after 41 years Tokyo: A resolute Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday.

FOREIGN: FGN16 VIRUS-CHINA-FOREIGNER-COMMOTION Quarantine wary foreigner tries to enter Indian and other diplomatic missions in Beijing Beijing: A French national, who wanted to avoid COVID-19 quarantine after visiting medium risk areas in China, created a commotion in the high-security diplomatic area here on Thursday when he tried to enter several embassies, including that of India, while being chased by Chinese health officials in PPE kits. By K J M Varma PTI KJ