HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 PM: NATION: DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 51,667 COVID-19 cases, 1,329 deaths in a day New Delhi: A single-day rise of 51,667 COVID-19 infections took India's case tally to 3,01,34,445 while the weekly positivity rate declined to 3 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

DEL14 VACCINE DOSES Over 1.50 crore vaccine doses available with states: Centre New Delhi: More than 1.50 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 47 lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

DEL13 PM-EMERGENCY ANNIVERSARY Dark days of Emergency can never be forgotten: PM Modi New Delhi: On the 46th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those 'dark days' can never be forgotten and called for taking a pledge to strengthen India's democratic spirit and live up to the values enshrined in the Constitution.

MDS4 DEF-LD-IAC-RAJNATH India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned next year: Rajnath Singh Kochi: India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC)will be commissioned next year and its combat capability, reach and versatility will add formidable capabilities in the country's defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.

DEL15 ED-MH-LD DESHMUKH ED raids ex-Maha home minister Deshmukh's premises in Nagpur, Mumbai New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the premises of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe against him, officials said.

DEL12 CONG-VIRUS-RAHUL Why no large-scale testing to prevent spread of Delta plus variant: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the government why 'large-scale testing is not being done' to check and prevent the spread of the Delta plus variant of coronavirus and how effective are the vaccines against it.

DEL19 DL-OXYGEN-AUDIT-SISODIA There's no such report: Sisodia over claims that Delhi inflated oxygen need during Covid 2nd wave New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday denied existence of any report by the Supreme Court-appointed Oxygen Audit Committee about Delhi exaggerating its oxygen requirement by four times during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL20 NIA-TERROR-CHARGE SHEET NIA files charge sheet against 7 TuM terrorists in cross-LoC arms smuggling case New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said it has filed a charge sheet against seven terrorists of the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) who were 'smuggling' arms and explosives into India with the help of handlers based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

LEGAL SC-NARADA Narada scam: SC annuls HC order refusing to accept replies of Mamata Banerjee, law minister New Delhi, June 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday annulled the Calcutta High Court's June 9 order refusing to take reply-affidavits of West Bengal, its Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Law Minister Moloy Ghatak on the CBI's transfer plea related to the Narada scam case.

FOREIGN FGN5 CHINA-TIBET-TRAIN China launches first bullet train in Tibet, close to Indian border Beijing, Jun 25 (PTI) China on Friday operationalised its first fully electrified bullet train in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet, connecting the provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi, a strategically located Tibetan border town close to Arunachal Pradesh. By K J M Varma FGN2 US-RANA-HEARING Judge keeps India terror attack suspect in US custody Los Angeles: A former Chicago businessman will remain in the United States as a federal judge in Los Angeles weighs whether he will be extradited to India for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack that killed more than 160 people.

