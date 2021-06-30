HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1.10 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India adds 45,951 cases, 817 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India logged 45,951 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,03,62,848, while daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL14 AVI-INTL-FLIGHTS Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till July 31 New Delhi: The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till July 31, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

DEL13 BIZ-GST GST reduced tax rate, increased compliance; more than 66 cr returns filed in 4 years: FinMin New Delhi: With Goods and Services Tax regime completing four years, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday said more than 66 crore GST returns have been filed so far and lower tax rates have helped increased compliance.

DEL11 SIDHU-PRIYANKA Navjot Sidhu meets Priyanka Gandhi New Delhi: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday morning, and is learnt to have discussed his role in the revamp in the party's state unit ahead of assembly polls.

DEL12 RAHUL-PETROL Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over high fuel prices New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the long queues for public transport are not just due to Covid restrictions but also because of high petrol and diesel prices.

MDS2 TL-COVAXIN-BRAZIL Brazil suspends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin order over graft allegations Hyderabad: The Brazilian government, which agreed to purchase 20 million doses of Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, on Wednesday announced suspension of the contract following allegations of irregularities in the deal.

BOM2 MH-HC-VACCINATION-HOME Maha to start home vaccination for bedridden people on trial basis; won't wait for Centre's nod: Govt to HC Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it would soon start home vaccination against COVID-19 for people who are immobile or bedridden on an experimental basis, and would not wait for an approval from the Centre.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-LD EX GRATIA SC directs NDMA to issue fresh norms for providing financial help to kin of COVID-19 victims New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to issue fresh guidelines for providing minimum standards of financial help to families of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

LGD8 SC-RAMDEV SC asks Ramdev to place original record of his statement on allopathy New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Baba Ramdev to place before it the original record of his statement on the use of allopathic medicine during COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN18 G20-DECLARATION-JAISHANKAR Matera Declaration by G20 reflects Indian concern for farmer welfare, agri-diversity: EAM Jaishankar Matera (Italy): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has appreciated Italy for highlighting food security and said the Matera Declaration reflects the Indian concern on issues including the welfare of small and medium farmers, and recognising agri-diversity.

FGN16 UN-INDIA-PEACEKEEPERS India adopts 'zero-tolerance' policy for serious misconduct of peacekeepers: Amb Tirumurti United Nations: India pays great attention to the conduct of peacekeepers and has adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy for sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) related serious misconduct, and the country aims to strengthen mechanisms to ensure prevention and mitigation of these issues, India’s envoy to the UN has said. By Yoshita Singh. PTI RHL