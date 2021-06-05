HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES Covid: India records around 1.20 lakh new cases; 3,380 more die New Delhi: India reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in infections in around two months, taking the infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL5 PREZ-WORLD-ENVIRONMENT-DAY Living in harmony with nature has been at centre of Indian ethos: President on World Environment Day New Delhi: On the occasion of World Environment Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said living in harmony with nature has been at the centre of Indian ethos.

DEL25 DL-VIRUS-KEJRIWAL Delhi markets to open on odd-even basis from Monday, metro to run at 50 pc capacity: Kejriwal New Delhi: The Delhi Metro will operate at 50 per cent capacity and markets and malls in the national capital will open on an odd-even basis from June 7, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday as he announced further relaxations in lockdown.

DEL7 NAIDU-LD TWITTER Twitter restores blue tick on Vice Prez Naidu's personal account New Delhi: Twitter on Saturday removed and later restored the verified blue tick on the personal account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

DES5 UP-PUNJAB-MAYAWATI Profiteering during emergency indecent: Mayawati on Punjab govt's alleged sale of vaccines Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday hit out at the Congress-led Punjab government for allegedly selling COVID-19 vaccine doses procured under the state quota to private hospitals at a higher rate, saying profiteering during an emergency is indecent and inhuman.

BOM1 MH-VIRUS-AMARTYA SEN Indian govt's schizophrenia led to COVID ravages: Amartya Sen Mumbai: India's 'confused' government focused on taking credit for its actions, rather than working to restrict the spread of COVID-19, resulting in schizophrenia that led to massive troubles, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has said.

CAL1 WB-CENTRAL TEAM-YAAS Central team to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas in Bengal Kolkata: A seven-member central team will arrive in West Bengal on a three-day visit to make an on-spot assessment of the damage caused by cyclone Yaas, a senior official said on Saturday.

BOM4 MH-ACTOR-ARREST Maha: TV actor Pearl Puri held for allegedly raping girl Mumbai: Police have arrested TV actor Pearl Puri from Mumbai for allegedly raping a girl, an official said on Saturday.

BUSINESS DEL16 BIZ-PM-ETHANOL India advances 20% ethanol-blending in petrol to 2025: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the target date for achieving 20 per cent ethanol-blending with petrol has been advanced by five years to 2025 to cut pollution and reduce import dependence.

FOREIGN FGN2 US-TB-AID US announces USD 57mn aid for TB treatment in seven high-burden countries Washington: The United States on Friday announced a USD 57 million aid for efforts against tuberculosis in seven high-burden countries, including India. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 VIRUS-US-LAWMAKERS-LD VACCINES US lawmakers hail move to send COVID vaccines to India, other countries; write to Biden to ensure equitable distribution Washington: Top US lawmakers have applauded the Biden administration for its decision to distribute 2.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India and other countries and urged him to take all necessary measures to ensure their equitable administration across the world. By Lalit K Jha FGN12 PAK-LD FATF FATF's regional body retains Pakistan on 'enhanced follow-up' for sufficient outstanding requirements Islamabad: The Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering has retained Pakistan on 'enhanced follow-up' status for outstanding requirements, and Islamabad will continue to report back to it on the country's progress to strengthen its implementation of anti-money laundering and combating financing terror measures, according to a media report on Saturday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN10 WHO-VACCINE-DISTRIBUTION US, India, China account for 60% of 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed globally: WHO United Nations: Of the two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed globally till now, about 60 per cent have gone to just three countries - the US, India and China, a senior adviser at the World Health Organisation said. By Yoshita Singh. PTI CK