HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL7 VIRUS-CASES Daily COVID-19 tally in India lowest in 125 days New Delhi: India recorded 30,093 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 125 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,11,74,322, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL14 PAR-BJP MEET-PM Covid pandemic not political but humanitarian issue: PM to BJP MPs New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Covid crisis is not a political but a humanitarian issue and asserted that the government has ensured no one goes hungry during the pandemic.

DEL15 LSQ-ROHINGYAS Illegal Rohingya migrants pose threat to national security: Govt tells LS New Delhi: Illegal Rohingya migrants pose a threat to national security and there are reports that some of them have indulged in illegal activities, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

PAR7 LS-LD ADJOURN Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition ruckus New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday after the Opposition created a ruckus over various issues, including the Pegasus snooping controversy.

PAR8 RS-LD ADJOURN Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 1 PM New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice during the pre-lunch period on Tuesday after uproar by opposition members over various issues including the Pegasus snooping issue.

DEL10 VIRUS-VACCINE-DOSES Over 2.11 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs and pvt hospitals: Govt New Delhi: More than 2.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and private hospitals, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL13 UNIVERSITIES-CARBON-FOOTPRINT Not zero, net zero: Universities, institutes work towards reducing carbon footprint on campuses New Delhi: From purchasing power from 'green generators' to allowing only solar operated vehicles for in-campus transportation and installing waste treatment plants in premises, universities and institutes across the country are taking strides to reduce their carbon footprint. By Gunjan Sharma DES3 UP-KALYAN SINGH-HEALTH Health condition of former UP CM Kalyan Singh not stable: Hospital Lucknow: The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is not stable, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here said on Tuesday.

MDS1 TL-COVAXIN-WHO WHO assessing Covaxin data for EUL; Decision date 'to be confirmed' Hyderabad: The World Health Organisation, which is currently reviewing Bharat Biotech's application for an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, has said it is assessing the data of the jab.

LEGAL LGD8 SC-KERALA-LD RELAXATION SC says Kerala's Bakrid relaxations 'wholly uncalled for', directs state govt to heed Right to LIfe New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed “wholly uncalled for” the Kerala government’s relaxations for Bakrid in areas with a high Covid positivity rate and said giving in to pressure from traders discloses a “sorry state of affairs”.

LGD9 SC-LD COOPERATIVES SC majority verdict quashes part of 97th Constitutional amendment on cooperatives New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday in a 2:1 majority verdict upheld the validity of the 97th Constitutional amendment that deals with issues related to effective management of cooperative societies but struck down a part related their setting up and functioning.

BUSINESS DEL2 BIZ-ADB-INDIA-GROWTH ADB lowers India's economic growth forecast for this fiscal to 10 pc New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank has downgraded India's economic growth forecast for the current financial year to 10 per cent on Tuesday, from 11 per cent projected in April, on account of the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

FOREIGN FGN17 US-INDIA-TRAVEL- LD ADVISORY US eases travel recommendations on India as COVID-19 cases fall Washington: The US has lowered its travel advisory for India from the highest Level 4, meaning no travel, to Level 3, which urges citizens to reconsider it, amidst a drop in the number of COVID-19 deaths and infections in the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN13 US-INDIA-RANA-EXTRADITION 26/11: Biden admin proposes US court to extradite Rana to India Washington: The Biden administration has urged a federal court in Los Angeles to extradite Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. By Lalit K Jha FGN22 US-FATF-LD PAK US asks Pakistan to keep working with FATF to 'swiftly complete' its 27-point action plan Washington: The US has urged Pakistan to continue working with the FATF to 'swiftly complete' its 27-point action plan by demonstrating that terrorism financing probes and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of the UN-designated terror groups. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 US-VIRUS-WORLD BANK Over USD 157 billion deployed in last 15 months to fight Covid pandemic: World Bank Washington: In its largest-ever crisis response, the World Bank has deployed over USD 157 billion to fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health, economic and social fronts over the last 15 months. By Lalit K Jha. PTI CK