HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL14 AVI-LD UK-FLIGHTS India-UK flights to remain suspended till Jan 7: Puri New Delhi: Passenger flights between the UK and India would remain suspended till January 7 and they will resume in a 'strictly regulated' manner thereafter, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

DEL1 VIRUS-UK 20 people found with new UK variant of coronavirus New Delhi: Twenty people who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 20,549 fresh cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,44,852 with 20,549 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98.34 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 95.99 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL19 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Three militants killed in J-K encounter Srinagar, Dec 30 (PTI) Three unidentified militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Parimpora area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

DEL16 DL-FARMERS-PROTEST Farmers protesting at Delhi borders firm in their demands as Centre, farm unions set to resume stalled talks New Delhi: Thousands of farmers agitating against the three new central agriculture laws stayed put at their agitation venues near Delhi, which is going through a harsh spell of winter, unrelenting in their demand of withdrawal of the legislations.

BOM1 CG-NAXAL-BLAST C'garh: CAF jawan injured in pressure IED blast by Naxals Bijapur: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was on Wednesday injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxals, exploded while it was being defused by security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

CAL2 WB-VIRUS-UK Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain Kolkata: West Bengal has reported its first case of a mutant coronavirus strain that surfaced in the United Kingdom, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

MDS3 KA-VIRUS-UK-MINISTER 7 in Karnataka found positive for new coronavirus strain: Health Minister Bengaluru: Seven people who returned to Karnataka from the UK, were found to be infected with the mutated strain of coronavirus, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

MDS4 KL-CHURCH-MEMORANDUM Church dispute: Jacobite faction submits mass memorandum to Kerala govt Thiruvananthapuram: The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has submitted a mass memorandum to the Left government in Kerala demanding a legislation to resolve their centuries-old dispute with the Orthodox faction.

BUSINESS DEL6 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex, Nifty retreat on profit booking after record rally Mumbai: Key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday as profit booking emerged in banking and financial stocks after a stellar five-day rally.

FOREIGN FGN16 VIRUS-HARRIS-VACCINE Harris receives first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on camera Washington: US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine live on television as part of efforts to build public trust in the inoculation and urged Americans to get vaccinated for the virus.

FGN9 US-PROTEST-BALOCH COMMUNITY Protest held outside Canadian Embassy in Washington over killing of Karima Baloch Washington: Members of the Baloch community in the US held a peaceful demonstration in front of the Canadian Embassy here to protest against the recent killing of one of their popular leaders Karima Baloch in Toronto. By Lalit K Jha FGN6 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-VACCINE Singapore starts COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers Singapore: Singapore became the first Asian country to start vaccinating healthcare workers against COVID-19 with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday. By Gurdip Singh FGN21 US-INDIA-FRAUD-SCHEME US court shuts down fraud scheme targeting elderly Americans via India-based call centers New York: A US court has ordered the permanent shut down of a technical-support fraud scheme, masterminded by an American citizen and operated through call centres in India, that allegedly defrauded hundreds of elderly and vulnerable Americans. By Yoshita Singh. PTI CK