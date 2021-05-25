HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL21 CHOKSI-3RDLD MISSING Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi goes missing, Antiguan police launches search: lawyer New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore loan fraud in Punjab National Bank, has gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since January 2018, his lawyer and the Royal Police Force of the Caribbean island nation said.

CAL3 CYCLONE-YAAS 'Yaas' likely to make landfall near Odisha's Dhamra Port: IMD Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: Severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' is likely to make landfall near Dhamra Port in Odisha's Bhadrak district early on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

DEL18 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 cases in India fall below 2-lakh mark after over one month New Delhi: The daily count of coronavirus cases in the country fell below the 2-lakh mark after over a month taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,69,48,874, while the death toll rose to 3,07,231, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL6 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol hits record Rs 99.71/litre in Mumbai after another fuel price hike New Delhi: Petrol price inched towards the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on Tuesday after fuel rates were hiked again.

DEL17 VIRUS-CHILDREN-NTAGI EXPERT-INTERVIEW No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect children in next wave: N K Arora New Delhi: There is no reason to believe that children will be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in the coming weeks and months or in the next wave, the head of a government working group said, but stressed on the need for additional resource inputs to improve the paediatric Covid services. By Uzmi Athar DEL22 BIZ-FACEBOOK-COMPLIANCE Aim to comply with IT rules, working to implement operational processes: Facebook New Delhi: Facebook on Tuesday said it is working to implement operational processes and aims to comply with the provisions of the IT rules that come into effect from May 26.

DEL14 RAHUL-TOOLKIT Toolkit issue: Rahul Gandhi says 'truth remains unafraid' New Delhi: 'Truth remains unafraid,' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday after the Delhi Police sent a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into a complaint about the alleged 'COVID toolkit'.

BOM1 CG-LOCKDOWN-RELAXATION Curbs eased in Chhattisgarh districts with 8 pc or less COVID-19 positivity rate Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has allowed opening of all markets and shops till 6 pm in those districts where the COVID-19 case positivity rate has come down to eight per cent or less than it, an official said on Tuesday.

MES2 KL-ASSEMBLY-SPEAKER M B Rajesh new speaker of Kerala Assembly Thiruvananthapuram: Ruling CPI(M)'s first-time legislator M B Rajesh was elected as the new speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN FGN18 VIRUS-WHO-COVAXIN WHO says 'more information' required from Bharat Biotech for emergency use listing of Covaxin New York/Geneva: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said “more information” is “required” from Bharat Biotech, which is seeking emergency use listing (EUL) for its Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19.

FGN14 UN-JAISHANKAR-INDIA Confident that India will continue to shape big debates of our times: EAM Jaishankar New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed confidence that India will continue to shape the “big debates of our times” as he interacted with Permanent Representative Ambassador T S Tirumurti and other officials and diplomats from India to the United Nations. By Yoshita Singh PTI SMN SMN SMN