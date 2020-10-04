HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 cases in India breach 65-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 65 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL4 NAVY-CRASH 2 Navy personnel dead as glider crashes in Kochi Kochi: Two Navy personnel died as a glider on routine flight crashed here on Sunday morning, a Defence spokesperson said.

DEL10 PASWAN-LD SURGERY Union minister Paswan undergoes heart surgery (Eds: with fresh inputs) New Delhi: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan has undergone a heart surgery, his son Chirag Paswan said on Sunday.

BOM2 GA-FARM LAWS-LD JAVADEKAR Javadekar takes 'middlemen' jibe at parties opposing farm laws Panaji: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday alleged that parties opposing the newly enacted farm laws were acting as 'middlemen for middlemen'.

DEL12 VP-VARMA Vice Prez pays tribute to freedom fighter Varma New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary, recalling his role in encouraging Indians living in Europe to be a part of the freedom struggle.

DEL11 MODI-SHYAMJI KRISHNA VARMA PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary, and said he devoted himself towards India's freedom and inspired many nationalists.

DEL1 JK-SHELLING Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch Jammu: Pakistani troops on Sunday resorted to intense mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting befitting retaliation by Indian army, a defence spokesperson said.

MDS3 KA-MINISTER LD RESIGNATION C T Ravi quits Yediyurappa cabinet days after appointment as BJP General Secretary Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Culture and Tourism C T Ravi has tendered his resignation, days after being appointed BJP national General Secretary, sources close to him said on Sunday.

LEGAL LGD1 DL-HC-CIRCUS ANIMALS Great Golden Circus only recognised circus in India: CZA to HC New Delhi: The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has told the Delhi High Court that the Great Golden Circus in Gujarat is the only circus in the entire country which is recognised under the Wildlife Protection Act.

FOREIGN FGN7 CHINA-BANGLADESH Xi pitches for closer ties with Bangladesh, calls for joint promotion of Belt Road Initiative Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping said he stands ready with Bangladesh leaders to better align the two countries' strategies and jointly promote the construction of his multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to take the strategic partnership of the two countries to new heights. By K J M Varma FGN1 US-TRUMP-HEALTH Trump says he is 'starting to feel good' and vows 'to be back' soon Washington: President Donald Trump, who was admitted to a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, said he has started to 'feel much better' and thanked the American people and global leaders for their support. By Lalit K Jha FGN4 US-TRUMP-CAMPAIGN Trump campaign launches 'Operation MAGA' to keep momentum at 'full speed' Washington: With Donald Trump in the hospital, his campaign has launched 'Operation MAGA', which it describes as 'a full marshalling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions and Trump supporters' to rally behind the president until he can return to the trail. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-POMPEO Pompeo shortens Asia trip; to visit only Japan for QUAD foreign ministers meet Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Tokyo to attend the second ministerial meeting of the four countries under the Quad -- India, Japan, Australia and US -- but will not go to Mongolia and South Korea as originally planned, the State Department has said. By Lalit K Jha. PTI RHL