HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 PM: NATION: DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 54,069 new cases of COVID-19, 1,321 deaths in a day New Delhi: India reported 54,069 new cases of COVID-19 in a day which took the infection tally to 3,00,82,778 while 1,321 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,91,981, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

DEL21 PM-TOYCATHON PM asks people to be vocal for local toys New Delhi: Calling on people to be 'vocal for local toys', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said about 80 per cent of the toys were being imported by India with crores of rupees going abroad and asserted that it was very important to change this situation.

DEL22 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol nears Rs 99/litre in Chennai after rates hiked again New Delhi: Petrol price in Chennai neared the Rs 99-a-litre mark on Thursday after fuel prices were increased again on firming international oil rates.

BOM5 MH-OPPOSITION-ALLIANCE-SENA Rahul should join hands with Pawar to bring Oppn parties together: Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should join hands with NCP chief Pawar to align all opposition parties together to take on the ruling BJP at the Centre.

DEL16 CONG-SONIA Sonia Gandhi asks partymen to work to address vaccine hesitancy New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday expressed concern over the pace of vaccination in India, and said the country needs to prepare for the third wave of COVID-19 and protect children.

DEL12 NCR-TWITTER-PROBE Ghaziabad assault case: Twitter India MD expected to join probe Ghaziabad: Twitter India's Managing Director Manish Maheshwari is expected to appear in person before the Ghaziabad Police on Thursday in connection with a probe related to the assault of an elderly Muslim man here recently, officials said.

FOREIGN FGN2 US-H1B US agency allows some H-1B visa seekers to re-submit their applications Washington: A federal US body has announced that it will allow some foreign guest workers to re-submit their applications for the H-1B visa, the most sought-after non-immigrant visa among Indian IT professionals. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-COURT-RANA-HEARING All set for in-person extradition hearing of Tahawwur Rana in LA Washington: A federal US court in Los Angeles has scheduled on its calendar the in-person extradition hearing of Tahawwur Rana, the Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman who is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in India. By Lalit K Jha FGN5 VIRUS-WHO-DELTA-VARIANT Delta variant now reported in 85 countries globally, expected to become dominant lineage: WHO United Nations: The Delta variant, the significantly more transmissible strain of COVID-19, is expected to become a 'dominant lineage' if current trends continue, the WHO has warned after it was reported in 85 countries and continues to be detected in more places around the world. By Yoshita Singh FGN11 SCO-DOVAL-PATRUSHEV-MEETING NSA Doval meets Russian counterpart in Tajikistan; discusses plans for bilateral interaction in security sphere Moscow: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has met his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on the sidelines of the SCO meeting in Tajikistan during which they discussed plans for the Russia-India interaction in the security sphere and cooperation among the security and law-enforcement agencies, according to a media report.

