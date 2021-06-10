HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) These are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India reports 94,052 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike of 6,148 deaths New Delhi: With Bihar revising its figures and putting the total number of fatalities caused by COVID-19 at 9,429, India reported its highest single-day spike of 6,148 deaths, pushing the toll to 3,59,676, while 94,052 new cases took the tally to 2,91,83,121, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Thursday.

DEL19 CONG-MOILY-INTERVIEW Cong's top leadership must see ideological commitment while promoting leaders: Moily on Jitin's exit New Delhi: A day after Jitin Prasada switched to the BJP, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Thursday said the Congress needs to undergo a 'major surgery' and not depend just on legacy, asserting that the top leadership must give primacy to ideological commitment while giving responsibility to leaders. Asim Kamal DEL11 PM-BUDDHADEB Dasgupta's diverse works struck chord with all sections of society: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish on Thursday at the death of film director Buddhadeb Dasgupta, and noted that his diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society.

CAL3 WB-FILM-LD BUDDHADEB National award-winning filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies at 77 Kolkata: Eminent film director Buddhadeb Dasgupta, who had been battling kidney ailments for quite some time, died at his residence here early on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 77.

DEL16 CBI-CM CORRUPTION Fresh FIR against former Arunachal Pradesh CM in corruption case New Delhi: The CBI has registered a fresh FIR against former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki for alleged nepotism and corruption related to a contract for construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya school boundary wall in Salt Lake area of Kolkata, officials said.

DEL12 PM-DINGKO PM Modi condoles demise of Asian Games gold-winning former boxer Dingko Singh New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh and said he was was a sporting superstar who contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing.

DEL13 RAHUL-VACCINES Right to life also for those without internet, provide walk-in vaccines for all: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that every person walking into a COVID-19 vaccination centre should get the jab, saying those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life.

BOM4 MH-LD COLLAPSE Mumbai: 11, including 8 children, killed, 7 injured in building collapse Mumbai: Eight children and three adults were killed and seven other people injured after two floors of a three-storey building collapsed on an adjoining single-storey house in Malwani area of Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

BUSINESS DEL10 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee rises 3 paise to 72.94 against US dollar in early trade Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and inched higher by 3 paise to 72.94 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as investors looked to key US inflation data and European Central Bank meeting later in the day for further cues.

LEGAL LGD3 DL-HC-SUSHANT-LD MOVIE HC refuses to stay release of movie purportedly based on Rajput's life New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of the movie, 'Nyay: The Justice', which is purportedly based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

FOREIGN FGN7 VIRUS-US-INDIA-VACCINES India will receive a share of 80 million US vaccines through COVAX: State Dept official Washington: India will be receiving a share of the 80 million (8 crores) unused COVID-19 vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing programme that President Joe Biden has announced, according to a senior State Department official. By Lalit K Jha PTI KJ