HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL21 UP-LD PM UP's efforts in combating Covid 'commendable', says PM Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described as 'commendable' the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in combating the COVID-19 crisis.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 41,806 fresh Covid cases, 581 new fatalities New Delhi: India recorded 41,806 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,09,87,880, while the active cases increased to 4,32,041, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL1 CHOKSI-ANTIGUA Choksi lands in Antigua and Barbuda after getting bail in Dominica New Delhi: Diamantaire Mehul Choksi has landed in Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 after leaving India, after 51 days of custody in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry which his lawyers claim was a kidnapping plan, local media reported.

DEL12 PM-SKILL DEVELOPMENT Huge demand for skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling due to fast changing technology: PM New Delhi: Emphasising on the importance of skill development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of people needs to be expedited as there is going to be a huge demand for this due to fast-changing technology.

DEL16 PM-KAMARAJ PM Modi pays homage to Kamaraj New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Congress stalwart K Kamaraj on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to national development and social empowerment. CAL2 WB-CAPSIZE 9 fishermen killed, 1 missing as trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal Namkhana (WB): Bodies of nine fishermen from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district were found on Thursday morning inside the trawler that capsized in the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

MDS1 KL-ZIKA Five more people test positive for Zika virus in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: Amid concerns of identifying a cluster of Zika virus in the capital city, five more people, including four women, have tested positive for the infection in Kerala, taking the caseload in the state to 28.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-SEDITION SC concerned over misuse of law on sedition, seeks Centre's reply New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over the misuse of 'colonial-era' penal law on sedition and sought response of the Centre on pleas including the one filed by the Editors Guild of India challenging the validity of the provision.

LGD6 DL- HC-VIRUS-VACCINE Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea to reduce Covishield dosage interval New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking reduction of the 12-16 week interval for the second dose of Covishield vaccine to eight weeks for persons over 50 years of age and those having comorbidities.

BUSINESS DEL6 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex gains over 100 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 15,850 Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex advanced over 100 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors L&T, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

DCM7 BIZ-POWER-CONSUMPTION India's power consumption returns to pre-COVID level in first fortnight of July; up 17% to 59.36 BU New Delhi: India's power consumption grew nearly 17 per cent in the first fortnight of July to 59.36 billion units (BU) and returned to pre-pandemic level mainly due to easing of lockdown curbs and delayed monsoon, according to power ministry data.

FOREIGN FGN12 CHINA-INDIA-WANG-JAISHANKAR China ready to seek mutually acceptable solution to issues requiring 'urgent treatment' at border: Wang to Jaishankar Beijing: With India firmly conveying to China that the prolongation of the existing situation in eastern Ladakh was visibly impacting the bilateral ties in a 'negative manner', Beijing on Thursday said it is ready to seek a 'mutually acceptable solution' to the issues that require 'urgent treatment' through negotiation. By K J M Varma FGN10 UNSC-INDIA-SHRINGLA India to make best of its 2-year term in UNSC to establish the right to be a permanent member: FS Shringla New York: India will make the best of its two-year term in the UN Security Council and underscore that it establishes the right to be a permanent member of the 15-nation body, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, as the country prepares to assume Presidency of the Council with focus on maritime security, counter-terrorism and peacekeeping. By Yoshita Singh FGN6 US-INDIANS LD VISA Indian talent moving to Canada due to outdated US immigration policies: Experts tell American lawmakers Washington: The much sought-after Indian talent is moving to Canada from the US due to the country's outdated immigration policies, particularly on H-1B visas, experts have told American lawmakers. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 VIRUS-US-CHINA US lawmakers seek formation of bipartisan commission on origins of COVID19 virus in China Washington: A group of Democratic lawmakers in the US has asked the Congressional leadership to establish a bipartisan commission, modelled after the 9/11 panel, on the origins of the COVID-19 virus in China. By Lalit K Jha. PTI CK