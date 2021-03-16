HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1300 hours: DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 24,492 new COVID-19 cases, 131 deaths; infection tally crosses 1.14 crore New Delhi: India recorded 24,492 new COVID-19 cases, registering more than 20,000 cases for the sixth day in a row, taking the infection tally past 1.14 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL11 BIZ-BANK-STRIKE Nationwide bank strike continues to impact PSB services on Day 2 New Delhi: Bank strike continued for day-two on Tuesday, led by nine unions of public sector banks (PSBs) in the country, opposing government's policy to privatise the lenders.

DEL12 RAHUL-BANK-STRIKE Govt privatising profit & nationalising loss, says Rahul; supports bank strike New Delhi: Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that selling public sector banks to 'cronies' will compromise the country's financial security.

DEL14 HEALHT-LD VACCINATIONS Over 30 lakh vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, highest so far New Delhi: More than 30 lakh people were inoculated against COVID-19 on March 15, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to 3,29,47,432, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL13 HEALTH-AYUSHMAN BHARAT Record beneficiaries verified in single day under Ayushman campaign New Delhi: As many as 8,35,089 beneficiaries were verified on March 14 under the 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign, the highest in a single day since the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme, the National Health Authority said on Tuesday DEL15 SPEAKER-EXPANSIONISM India has clearly stated policy against expansionism, terrorism: Speaker New Delhi: India has a clearly stated policy against expansionism and terrorism, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday at an event to welcome the president of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU).

BOM4 MH-BORDER ROW-SENA Border row: Sena wants Belgaum to be declared Union Territory Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said Belgaum should be declared as a Union Territory, alleging that atrocities on Marathi-speaking people by pro-Kannada outfits were continuing there.

LGD1 SC-ZAKIA Gujarat riots: SC to hear plea of Zakia Jafri against SIT's clean chit to Modi on April 13 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed for hearing on April 13 the plea of Zakia Jafri, wife of slain MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the SIT's clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots, saying it would not entertain any request of adjournment on the next date.

CAL1 BH-BJP-QURAN BJP condemns Rizvi's SC petition over Quran verses: Shahnawaz Patna: Senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday slammed former chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi for approaching the Supreme Court seeking removal of some verses of Quran, and said that his party is firmly against those who insult any religious texts.

FGN9 UN-GUTERRES-MYANMAR UN chief Guterres appalled by escalating violence in Myanmar by military junta United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has said that he is appalled by the escalating violence in Myanmar and urged the international community to work collectively and bilaterally to help bring an end to the repression by the country's military. By Yoshita Singh FGN5 UK-JOHNSON-INDIA Boris Johnson to visit India in April-end to ‘unlock’ Indo-Pacific opportunities London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India at the end of April on his first major international tour following the UK’s exit from the European Union, Downing Street has announced, as Britain seeks to 'unlock' the opportunities in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. By Aditi Khanna PTI SRY