HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1300 hours: DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 count in India dips below one lakh after over two months New Delhi: India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL11 RAHUL-OXYGEN-AGRA Take strict action against those behind 'heinous crime' at Agra hospital: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded strict action against those responsible for the reported death of 22 people at a hospital in Agra due to shortage of oxygen.

DEL10 PRIYANKA-VIRUS-DATA Why did govt use COVID-19 data as 'propaganda tool' rather than to stop virus: Priyanka Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Centre for allegedly not maintaining transparency on Covid-related data, and asked why the government used it as a 'propaganda tool' rather than for stopping coronavirus spread.

DEL12 ADHIKARI-SHAH Suvendu Adhikari meets HM Amit Shah New Delhi: BJP MLA and Leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

MDS2 KL-ASSEMBLY-CM-RESIDENCE Kerala govt move to renovate CM's official residence draws flak Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition Congress-led UDF on Tuesday slammed the Left government in Kerala over its decision to renovate Cliff House, the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spending nearly one crore rupees at a time when the state was reeling under acute financial crunch.

LGD1 DL-HC-RIOTS-TANHA Delhi riots: HC grants interim custody-bail to Jamia student for exams New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted interim custody-bail to Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots last year, for two weeks to stay at a hotel here for studying and appearing in exams scheduled from June 15.

FGN5 UN-INDIA-ECOSOC-ELECTION India elected to UN Economic and Social Council for 2022-24 term United Nations: India has been elected to the Economic and Social Council, one of the six main organs of the United Nations, for the 2022-24 term By Yoshita Singh FGN2 US-BIDEN-VISIT G-7, NATO meetings part of Joe Biden's maiden official overseas visit Washington: US President Joe Biden is scheduled to leave on his maiden official overseas trip during which he will hold discussions with top global leaders, including at the G-7 summit in the UK and the NATO meetings, on issues such as the impact of COVID-19, security challenges and drawdown of forces from Afghanistan, a top official said. By Lalit K Jha FGN1 US-NSA-COVID ORIGIN US to continue to press China to be transparent and forthcoming on COVID-19: Sullivan Washington: The United States in coordination with the international community will continue to press China to be transparent and forthcoming with information on the origins of COVID-19, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said. By Lalit K Jha SRY