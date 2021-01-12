HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1pm: NATION DEL11 VACCINE-4THLD TRANSPORT First flight with COVID-19 vaccines lands in Delhi from Pune New Delhi/Pune: The first consignment of Covishield vaccines reached Delhi from Pune on Tuesday, four days ahead of the launch of a nationwide drive against the coronavirus.

DEL34 PM-DYNASTIC POLITICS PM Modi hits out at dynastic politics New Delhi: Describing dynastic politics as the 'biggest enemy of democracy', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it has to be rooted out completely and asserted that the fortune of those who have been winning elections on the basis of surnames are now dwindling.

DEL35 DEF-ARMY CHIEF Pakistan, China together form potent threat: Gen Naravane on national security challenges New Delhi: Pakistan and China together form a potent threat to national security and their collusive approach towards India cannot be wished away, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said on Tuesday.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 12,584 new cases, lowest in seven months New Delhi: India recorded 12,584 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in around seven months, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 1,04,79,179, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL10 VIRUS VACCINE SERUM Govt committed to buy another 4.5 crore doses of Covishield vaccine New Delhi: The government has committed to buy from the Serum Institute further 4.5 crore doses of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, at a price of Rs 200 per shot plus applicable taxes by April, in addition to a firm order given to the company for 1.1 crore doses. By Payal Banerjee DEL2 PM-VIVEKANANDA PM Modi pays tributes to Vivekananda New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and asked people to spread his thoughts and ideals. BOM11 MP-LIQUOR-DEATHS 11 dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in MP Morena: At least 11 people have died and eight others have fallen seriously ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Tuesday.

BOM8 GA-NAIK-HEALTH Union minister Shripad Naik undergoes surgeries after accident Panaji: Union minister Shripad Naik, who was injured in a road accident in Karnataka, underwent multiple surgeries at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here during the night, a senior official from the hospital said on Tuesday.

MDS3 KA-CABINET-CM Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on Jan 13: CM Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the much awaited expansion of his cabinet is likely to take place on January 13 and a list of new ministers to be inducted will be released by the evening.

LEGAL LGD3 DL-HC-PAYPAL HC seeks FIU stand on PayPal plea against Rs 96 lakh penalty New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) India on American online payment gateway PayPal's plea challenging the Rs 96 lakh penalty imposed on it for alleged violation of money laundering law.

FOREIGN FGN29 US-SECURITY LD FBI FBI warns 'armed protests' being planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington DC Washington: The FBI has warned that it has received intelligence that 'armed protests' were being planned at all 50 US state capitols and in Washington DC in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, leading to fears of more deadly violence by extremists supporting outgoing President Donald Trump. By Lalit K Jha FGN25 TRUMP-DC-LD EMERGENCY Trump issues emergency declaration in Washington DC Washington: US President Donald Trump has issued an emergency declaration for the national capital here ahead of his successor Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, amidst threat perception to the event by federal agencies. By Lalit K Jha FGN16 US-TRUMP-LD IMPEACHMENT US House to vote on Trump impeachment on Wednesday Washington: The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives would vote on the impeachment of outgoing President Donald Trump on Wednesday on charges of inciting his supporters to carry out a violent attack on the Capitol Hill last week. By Lalit K Jha BUSINESS DEL4 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex slips over 100 pts in early trade; Nifty tests 14,450 Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank despite largely positive trend in global equities and sustained FPI inflow.

SPORTS SPF14 SPO-CRI-IND-LD BUMRAH Injured Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test, Agarwal sustains knock in nets, Ashwin has back spasms Sydney: The injury-ravaged Indian team was dealt another telling blow on Tuesday as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain.

SPF4 SPO-CRI-IND-LD PAINE Paine'ful apologies: Aussie skipper says leadership wasn't good, ended up looking like fool Sydney: Australian captain Tim Paine on Tuesday apologised for his on-field behaviour during the drawn third Test against India here, saying that his leadership wasn't good enough and he ended up 'looking like a fool' by sledging Ravichandran Ashwin. PTI CK