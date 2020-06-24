HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES Record single-day spike of 15,968 COVID-19 cases in India; infection tally mounts to 4,56,183 New Delhi: The country saw the highest single-day jump of 15,968 COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 4,56,183 and the death toll to 14,476, according to the Union health ministry data.

DEL15 BIZ-DIESEL-PRICE In a first, diesel costlier than petrol in Delhi after 18 hikes in a row New Delhi: Diesel price for the first time in living memory crossed the rate of petrol in the national capital on Wednesday when prices were raised for a record 18th day in a row.

NATION: DEL6 CONG-NADDA Time for unity and solidarity; relaunch of 'scion' can wait: Nadda New Delhi: In a stinging attack on the Gandhi family of the Congress, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said a dynasty and its courtiers have 'grand delusions' of the opposition being about itself and stated that a 'rejected and ejected' family is not equal to the entire opposition.

BOM2 MH-VIRUS-LD INS SHIVAJI 12 trainee sailors of INS Shivaji test coronavirus positive Pune: At least 12 trainee sailors of the Lonavala-based INS Shivaji, one of the premier training establishments of the Indian Navy, have so far tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

DEL21 DL-VIRUS-SISODIA Sisodia asks Amit Shah to scrap rule requiring COVID patient to visit govt facility for assessment New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention in scrapping the system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment.

DEL19 VIRUS-ICMR-TESTING ICMR says COVID-19 testing should be widely available to all symptomatic individuals New Delhi: Expanding the testing criterion for coronavirus, the Indian Council of Medical Research has said it should be made widely available to all symptomatic individuals across the country CAL3 OD-RATHYATRA-DGP Don't visit Puri, 'darshan' of trinity not allowed: Odisha DGP Bhubaneswar: A day after the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his celestial siblings were pulled in Puri in adherence to the Supreme Court guidelines, Odisha Police on Wednesday appealed to people not to visit the pilgrim town as 'darshan' of the deities is not allowed.

CAL2 WB-VIRUS-TMC MLA TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies after testing positive for COVID-19 Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tamonash Ghosh, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in May, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, party sources said.

BUSINESS: DEL20 BIZ-PPE-MFG NORMS Govt relaxes manufacturing norms for PPE makers New Delhi: The government has relaxed norms of having in-house testing for three kinds of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to promote the supply of quality gears during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official order.

DEL12 BIZ-FM-BANK-ASSAULT Nothing should threaten safety, dignity of bank employees: FM on banker assault New Delhi: A day after an assault on a female staff within bank premises in Surat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees and that she will closely follow the matter.

FOREIGN: FGN14 US-TRUMP-GREEN CARD Trump defends suspending Green Card applications till Dec 31 Washington: US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to suspend issuing of green cards till the end of the year, saying it was needed to give jobs to Americans. By Lalit K Jha FGN13 US-H1B-LAWMAKERS H-1B visa suspension will harm American businesses that rely on immigrant workers: US lawmakers Washington: The temporary suspension of H-1B and other non-immigrant visas by President Donald Trump will 'disproportionately' impact high-skilled workers from Asia as well as harm the American businesses that rely on immigrant workers, US lawmakers have said. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 UK-COURT-HINDUJA Hinduja brothers in UK High Court over letter dispute London: The UK-based Hinduja brothers are locked in a legal dispute in the High Court in England over their billionaire family assets, it emerged in a ruling in London. By Aditi Khanna FGN16 UK-INDIAN-ENGINEERS Five Indian-origin environment techies feature in UK's Top 50 Women in Engineering list London: The UK Atomic Energy Authority’s Chitra Srinivasan is among five Indian-origin engineers to be named among the UK’s Top 50 Women in Engineering for 2020. By Aditi Khanna PTI IJT