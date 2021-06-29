HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL15 MHA-NIA-JK-LD IAF NIA to probe drone attack on Jammu airport New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday given the charge of investigation into the drone attack on the Jammu air force station.

DEL20 JK- LD ENCOUNTER LeT commander, Pak terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar Srinagar: A day after his arrest, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar and a Pakistani terrorist were killed in an encounter in Parimpora area of the city, police said on Tuesday.

DEL17 PM-MEETING PM to chair council of ministers meeting on Wednesday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union council of ministers on Wednesday, which is likely to discuss the Covid situation and may also review functioning of few ministries, sources said on Tuesday.

DEL25 VACCINE-MODERNA Moderna seeks regulatory approval for its COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi: India's drug regulator may soon grant restricted emergency use authorisation for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, official sources said on Tuesday. By Payal Banerjee DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 37,566 new cases, 907 more deaths New Delhi: The single-day rise in fresh cases was recorded below 40,000 after 102 days, bringing India's COVID-19 infection tally to 3,03,16,897, while the daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL18 CONG-STIMULUS It's not a package, but another sham: Rahul slams govt's stimulus measures New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the government over the stimulus measures announced by it to support the pandemic-hit economy, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying no family can spend the economic package on its daily needs and it was nothing 'but another sham'.

DEL2 UP-TWITTER-FIR UP Police files FIR against Twitter officials over distorted India map Noida (UP): The police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district have lodged an FIR against two senior officials of Twitter India over the social media platform putting up a distorted map of India.

DEL23 UP-PRESIDENT-AMBEDKAR Prez Kovind lays foundation stone for Ambedkar memorial in Lucknow Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre here.

LEGAL LGD11 SC-LD CENTRAL VISTA SC dismisses plea against Delhi HC order rejecting PIL to halt Central Vista work New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which had rejected a PIL seeking to halt Central Vista construction work in view of the COVID pandemic.

LGD9 VIRUS-SC-LD MIGRANTS SC orders states, UTs to implement 'one nation, one ration card' scheme by July 31 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed states and Union Territories to implement the 'one nation, one ration card' scheme by July 31, while asking the Centre to provide dry ration for free distribution among migrant workers till the COVID-19 situation continues.

LGD5 DL-COURT-REPUBLIC DAY VIOLENCE R-day violence: Court issues fresh summons to Deep Sidhu New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday issued fresh summons to actor-activist Deep Sidhu and other accused in the Republic Day violence case. BUSINESS DEL12 BIZ-FACEBOOK-COMPLIANCE REPORT Facebook to publish interim compliance report as per IT rules on Jul 2, final report on Jul 15 New Delhi: Social media giant Facebook on Tuesday said it will publish an interim report on July 2 as mandated by the IT rules, and provide information on the number of content it removed proactively between May 15-June 15.

FOREIGN FGN15 UN-INDIA-PAK-TERRORISM High time int’l community urged Pak to take ‘verifiable’ action against terror outfits: India at UN United NationsP: India has told the UN General Assembly that it is high time the international community called on Pakistan to take 'effective and irreversible' actions against terror outfits operating on its soil, asserting that Islamabad should not take the 'high road of morality' which is only laden with mines of falsehood. By Yoshita Singh FGN12 UN-INDIA-TERROR-DRONES Possible use of weaponised drones for terrorism calls for serious attention: India at UN United Nations: The possibility of the use of weaponised drones for terrorist activities against strategic and commercial assets calls for serious attention by the global community, India has told the UN General Assembly, a day after two explosives-laden drones crashed into the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Jammu airport. By Yoshita Singh FGN11 VIRUS-US-INDIA-ASSISTANCE US announces USD 41 million additional COVID19 assistance to India Washington: The US has announced an additional USD 41 million assistance to help India respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen the country’s preparedness for the future health emergencies, taking the total aid to more than USD 200 million. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-INDIANS SPELLING-BEE Nine of 11 US Spelling Bee finalists this year are Indian-Americans Washington: Nine of the 11 finalists for this year’s US Spelling Bee contest are Indian-Americans, reflecting the dominance young kids from the small ethnic community have had on this prestigious and high-pressure endurance test for more than a decade now. By Lalit K Jha. PTI CK