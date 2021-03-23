HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1300 hours: BOM5 MP-LD ACCIDENT MP: 12 women among 13 killed in autorickshaw--bus collision Gwalior: Twelve women and a man were killed after the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in Old Chawni area in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, police said.

DEL12 WATER-INDOPAK Talks between Indus Commissioners of India, Pakistan underway New Delhi: A host of issues under the Indus Waters Treaty, including Pakistan's objections to the design of Indian hydropower projects on Chenab river, are likely to be discussed between the Indus Commissioners of the two countries as part of their annual meeting underway here Tuesday.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 active caseload rises to 3,45,377 New Delhi: India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload at 3,45,377 registered an increase for the 13th day in a row, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

CAL5 AS-BJP-MANIFESTO NRC correction, flood control, protection of rights find place in BJP's poll manifesto for Assam Guwahati: BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday released the party's manifesto for Assam assembly polls, promising to protect the political rights of people through a delimitation exercise.

DEL15 VIRUS-DOUBLING TIME-CASES SURGE Doubling time of cases decreases from 504.4 days to 202.3 days New Delhi: The doubling time of COVID-19 cases in India has decreased from 504.4 days on March 1 to 202.3 days on March 23, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, highlighting that six states have reported a surge in daily new cases and together account for 80.90 per cent of the new infections reported in a day.

DEL13 LOCKDOWN-ANNIVERSARY-SPORTS One year since disruption: How Indian sports adapted to COVID conundrum New Delhi: The fans have largely gone missing, the training protocols have undergone a sea change and bio-bubbles have become the new normal despite the growing concerns over the mental toll they are taking.

LGD4 SC-MORATORIUM No compound, penal interest be charged from borrowers during loan moratorium period: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that no compound or penal interest shall be charged from borrowers for the six-month loan moratorium period, which was announced last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the amount already charged shall be refunded, credited or adjusted.

LGD6 SC-OTT PLATFORMS SC stays proceedings pending in HCs on pleas to regulate OTT platforms New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed proceedings pending before several high courts across the country on pleas related to regulation of over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

FGN22 UN-GUTERRES-ASIANS UN chief 'profoundly concerned' over rise of violence against Asians, people of Asian descent United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed profound concern over the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying thousands of incidents through the past year perpetuated a “centuries-long history” of intolerance, stereotyping and abuse. By Yoshita Singh FGN29 US-RANA-LD EXTRADITION Biden admin urges US court to certify India's request to extradite Tahawwur Rana Washington: The Biden administration has urged a federal court in Los Angeles to certify India's request to extradite fugitive Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, saying he meets all the criteria required for the handover. By Lalit K Jha FGN20 UK-JOHNSON-LOCKDOWN-ANNIVERSARY Boris Johnson marks lockdown anniversary with cautious message London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the 'great spirit' shown by Britain in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and struck a cautious note of optimism about the lifting of restrictions, as he marked the first anniversary of the UK’s stay-at-home lockdown.

