HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 PM: DEL18 INDIA-AFGHANISTAN 2NDLD EVACUATION Afghan crisis: India bringing back its envoy, officials from Kabul New Delhi: India on Tuesday is bringing back home its ambassador and staff at the embassy in Kabul in a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital after its take over by the Taliban, people familiar with the development said.

DEL19 MHA-AFGHAN-LD VISA India announces emergency e-visa for Afghans New Delhi: India on Tuesday announced that it will issue an emergency e-visa to Afghan nationals who want to come to the country in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there.

DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 154 days, taking the tally to 3,22,50,679, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

BOM5 GJ-AFGHAN-AIRCRAFT IAF’s C-17 aircraft from Kabul lands at Jamnagar with over 100 Indians aboard Jamnagar (Guj): An Indian Air Force plane with over 100 persons on board landed on Tuesday at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Kabul in Afghanistan, an official said.

DEL16 VIRUS-VACCINATION India achieves highest ever COVID-19 vaccination in single day New Delhi: India has administered more than 88.13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL17 ED-DESHMUKH-SUMMONS ED issues fresh summons to ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case Mumbai: The ED has issued fresh summons to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before it on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case probe against him and others, official sources said on Tuesday.

MDS1 KA-AFGHAN-STUDENTS Afghan students in Karnataka worried about their future and family Bengaluru: Many Afghan students who are studying in Bengaluru and Dharwad are a worried lot following the Taliban asserting control over their home country.

CAL1 AS-CURFEW Assam: Curfew clamped in tea garden, three villages after clash between groups Hailakandi (Assam): An indefinite curfew has been clamped in Serispore Tea Garden and its nearby areas in Hailakandi district of Assam following a clash between two groups over an accident.

LEGAL LGD6 SC-PEGASUS Pegasus row: SC issues notice to Centre, says govt need not disclose anything which compromises national security New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday issued notice to the Centre on a batch of pleas seeking independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping matter, making it clear that it did not want the government to disclose anything which might compromise national security.

FOREIGN FGN30 US-BIDEN-LDALL AFGHANISTAN US President Biden says he stands 'squarely' behind his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan Washington: US President Joe Biden has conceded that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan happened 'more quickly' than anticipated, but insisted that he remains 'squarely behind' his decision to withdraw American troops from the war-torn country, amidst 'gut-wrenching' images emerging out of Kabul. By Lalit K Jha FGN35 US-BLINKEN-LD INDIA US Secretary of State Blinken, Jaishankar discuss Afghan situation Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to him over phone and discussed the situation in the war-ravaged country after the Taliban recaptured the Afghan capital of Kabul. By Lalit K Jha PTI KJ