HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: Top Stories: DEL8 UP-FARMERS-SUGARCANE From farms to mills, it's a long wait for Western UP farmers just to get sugarcane weighed Muzaffarnagar (UP): As thousands of farmers lay siege to Delhi borders for over 100 days demanding the repeal of three contentious farm laws, those staying back in Western Uttar Pradesh have to endure a different kind of long wait -- at times for multiple days just to get weighed quintals of sugarcane lying in tractor-trollies on their way from farms to mills. By Jatin Takkar and Kishor Dwivedi DEL11 SY QURAISHI-MUSLIMS-MYTHS Time to call the bluff, bust myths created by Hindutva groups to demonise Muslims: S Y Quraishi New Delhi: Declaring that the time has come to bust 'myths created by Hindutva groups' to demonise Muslims, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi says Islam is not hostile to the concept of family planning and Muslims are the least polygamous among all communities in India. By Asim Kamal Nation: DEL12 PM-LD JANAUSHADHI KENDRA Health schemes, lower drug prices led to annual saving of Rs 50k cr for needy families: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the poor and needy have been able to save Rs 50,000 crore annually due to various health-related measures taken up by his government like providing affordable medicines, healthcare and reducing the prices of medical devices.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 18,711 new cases, 100 fresh fatalities New Delhi: New cases of coronavirus infection in India were recorded above 18,000 for the second consecutive day taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,10,799, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

DEL10 ITX-TN-BLACKINCOME IT Dept claims Rs 1,000-crore black income after raids on TN jewellery, bullion group New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of over Rs 1,000 crore after it raided a 'leading' bullion trader and south India's 'biggest' jewellery retailer based in election-bound Tamil Nadu, the CBDT claimed on Sunday.

BOM4 MH-AMBANI-VEHICLE-FORENSIC Car, gelatin sticks found near Ambani's house sent for forensic test Mumbai: Mumbai Police has sent for forensic analysis the car and gelatin sticks found in it near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here last month, officials said on Sunday. MDS2 TN-POLL-DMK-CONG-PACT DMK gives 25 Assembly seats, Kanyakumari LS seat to Congress Chennai: After tough negotiations that stretched for days, the DMK on Sunday allotted 25 assembly seats and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency to its key ally, the Congress.

Foreign: FES12 VIRUS-PAK-CASES Pakistan sees surge in COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 590,000 Islamabad: Pakistan recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases with 1,780 new patients, taking the national tally to 590,508, the health ministry said on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN9 CHINA-TIBET-BULLET-TRAINS China to connect Tibet with high-speed bullet trains before July: Official Beijing: China will operate bullet trains to Tibet, close to the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh before July this year, marking the opening of high-speed train services to all Chinese mainland provincial-level regions, a senior official has said. By K J M Varma Sports: SPD5 SPO-BOX-VIRUS-LD IND COVID-19 case hits Indian boxers in Spanish tourney, three men forced out of finals New Delhi: The Indian men's boxing team's final campaign at the 35th Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain was derailed by a positive COVID-19 case in the side, resulting in three withdrawals from the summit clashes. PTI AQS AQS