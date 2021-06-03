HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: TOP STORIES DEL15 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records over 1.34 lakh fresh cases, 2,887 more fatalities New Delhi: With 1,34,154 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 2,84,41,986, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.21 per cent, the health ministry said on Thursday.

NATION DEL9 VIRUS-VACCINE BIOLOGICALE Centre finalises advance agreement with Biological E for 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has finalised arrangements with Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological-E to reserve 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses for which it will be making an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore.

DEL22 VIRUS-SERUM-LD DCGI-SPUTNIK Serum Institute seeks test licence from DCGI to manufacture Covid vaccine Sputnik V New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission for a test licence to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the country, sources said on Thursday.

DEL21 MONSOON Southwest Monsoon makes onset over Kerala: IMD New Delhi: The Southwest Monsoon made an onset over Kerala on Thursday after a delay of two days, the India Meteorological Department said.

DEL23 ED-RJD MP-LD ARREST ED arrests RJD MP in money laundering case linked to fertiliser scam New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged fertiliser scam and payment of kickbacks to the tune of Rs 685 crore, officials said on Thursday.

DEL1 JK-FIRING Militant who shot at cop killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama Srinagar: A surrendered militant, who shot at and injured a constable inside a police camp in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-LD BOARD EXAMS SC directs CBSE, CISCE to place on record objective criteria for assessment of Class 12 students New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it was happy to note that the government has cancelled the class 12 board exams, and directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record well-defined objective criteria for assessment of students in two weeks.

LGD8 DL-HC-WHATSAPP WhatsApp trying to force users to accept new policy before data protection law comes: Centre to HC New Delhi: The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that social messaging platform WhatsApp was trying to 'force' its users to consent to the new privacy policy before the Personal Data Protection Bill becomes the law by bombarding them with notifications daily to obtain their consent.

BUSINESS DEL20 BIZ-SDG-LD INDIA-RANKING Kerala retains top rank in Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2020-21, Bihar worst performer New Delhi: Kerala has retained the top rank in Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2020-21, while Bihar has been adjudged as the worst performer, according to a report released on Thursday.

DEL18 BIZ-PMI-SERVICES India's services sector activities slumps into contraction territory in May: PMI New Delhi: India's services sector activities slumped into contraction territory for the first time in eight months, amid renewed decline in new work intakes due to the escalation of the pandemic and the reintroduction of restrictions, a monthly survey said on Thursday.

FOREIGN FGN14 US-LD GREEN CARD Bill to remove per country cap on Green Card introduced in US Congress Washington: A bipartisan legislation has been introduced in the US House of Representatives to eliminate the per country cap on employment-based Green Card, a move which is likely to benefit Indian IT professionals languishing over decades of waiting for the Permanent Resident Card. By Lalit K Jha FGN12 ISRAEL-4THLD POLITICS Netanyahu's rivals reach coalition deal to oust him Jerusalem: Israel's Opposition parties have finally clinched a last-minute agreement to form a new national unity government and oust Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister in the Jewish nation's history. By Harinder Mishra PTI RC