HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories: DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 1,61,736 infections, 879 deaths New Delhi: A total of 1,61,736 new coronavirus infections have been reported in a day pushing India's tally of cases to 1,36,89,453, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate dropped further to 89.51 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.
DEL13 BIZ-LD RDIF-SPUTNIK India to produce 850 mn Sputnik V doses annually: RDIF New Delhi: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said more than 850 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine are going to be produced annually in India, which has also given approval for the emergency use of the vaccine against coronavirus infections in the country.
DEL14 VIRUS-CASES SURGE COVID-19: Ten states account for over 80 per cent of new cases New Delhi: Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID-19 daily cases accounting for 80.80 per cent of the new infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
DEL22 DL-VIRUS-KEJRIWAL 13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi has reported over 13,500 cases in 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday and appealed to the Centre to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams and explore alternative methods, including onine exams.
CAL5 WB-MAMATA-PROTEST Mamata stages dharna in Kolkata to protest EC's move to ban her campaign for 24 hrs Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sat on a dharna in the heart of the city to protest against the Election Commission's 'unconstitutional' decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours.
CAL2 WB-POLL-DALIT TMC, BJP tussle to woo Dalits as Bengal politics sees class- to-caste shift Kolkata: With West Bengal politics witnessing a class-to-caste paradigm shift, the TMC and BJP are engaged in a bitter fight to woo Dalit communities, a deciding factor in the ongoing assembly elections. By Pradipta Tapadar DEL18 EC-WB-POLL-SINHA WB assembly polls: EC bars BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday barred BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours for his alleged remarks that central forces should have killed eight rather than four people in Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district during the ongoing assembly polls.
FOREIGN FGN9 US-INDIA-LD CAATSA Top Republican Senator urges Biden admin to give CAATSA waiver to India Washington: A top Republican Senator has urged the Biden administration to give CAATSA waiver to India, saying that any plan to impose sanctions on New Delhi for buying Russian S-400 missile defence system would undermine its relationship with the US and also affect the QUAD's ability to counter China. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 VIRUS-WHO-GHEBREYESUS COVID-19 pandemic 'a long way from over', says WHO chief United Nations: Even though more than 780 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered globally, the pandemic is 'a long way from over' but it can be brought under control in months with proven public health measures, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. By Yoshita Singh