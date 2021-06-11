HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) These are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 91,702 new COVID-19 cases, 3,403 fresh fatalities New Delhi: The daily COVID-19 count in India remained below the one-lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day with the country reporting 91,702 fresh cases, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.49 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL12 ADITYANATH-PM Adityanath calls on PM Modi New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday. BOM1 MH-RAINS-MUMBAI Respite for Mumbai after two days of rains Mumbai: After two days of continuous showers, the residents of Mumbai got some respite on Friday morning as rains took a break in the city and its suburbs, civic officials said.

DEL11 RESEARCH-UTTARAKHAND-DISASTER Uttarakhand disaster was caused by massive rock and ice avalanche: Study New Delhi: The February 7 disaster in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, that resulted in over 200 dead or missing, was the result of an avalanche that dropped about 27 million cubic metres of rock and glacier ice from the nearby Ronti Peak, according to a study by an international team of researchers.

BUSINESS DEL10 BIZ-VIRUS-BIOPHORE-DCGI Biophore applies to DCGI for emergency-use approval for COVID treatment drug New Delhi: Biophore India Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for obtaining emergency-use approval for Aviptadil, used in the treatment of moderate to severe cases of COVID-19.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-ITALIAN MARINES SC to pronounce order next week on disbursal of Rs 10 crore compensation to kin of Kerala fishermen New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would pass orders on June 15 on disbursal of Rs 10 crore compensation to family members of two Indian fishermen allegedly killed by Italian Marines off the Kerala coast in February 2012 and made it clear that Italy would prosecute them. LGD5 SC-PARAM BIR Shocking, Param Bir Singh has no trust in state police now: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday said it is “shocking” that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has served the state for over 30 years, is now stating that he has no trust in state police and is seeking transfer of all inquiries against him to an independent agency outside Maharashtra.

FOREIGN FGN7 PAK-JADHAV Pakistan's National Assembly passes bill to give right of appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav Islamabad: Pakistan's National Assembly has passed a government-backed bill that will provide the right of appeal to Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to a media report. PTI KJ