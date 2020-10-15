HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL22 ENV-LD POLLUTION Javadekar flags off 50 inspection teams, says only 4% pollution in Delhi-NCR due to stubble burning New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday flagged off 50 inspection teams of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for field visits in Delhi-NCR to keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season and urged the Punjab government to curb stubble burning.

DEL21 DL-2NDLD AIR QUALITY Smoky haze shrouds Delhi-NCR; air quality enters 'very poor' zone New Delhi: Stricter anti-pollution measures, including a ban on electricity generators, under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into effect in Delhi-NCR on Thursday as a layer of haze hung over the region and air quality slipped to ‘very poor’ levels.

MDS5 TL-RAINS-RELIEF Relief operations underway in rain-hit areas of Telangana Hyderabad: Relief operations were underway on Thursday in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana in the wake of heavy rains that caused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to property and also standing agriculture crops.

DEL20 DL-KEJRIWAL-POLLUTION CAMPAIGN Kejriwal asks people to switch off vehicles while waiting at traffic signals to reduce air pollution New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a campaign to tackle air pollution in the national capital and urged people to switch off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals.

DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: 67,708 new cases take India's virus tally to 73,07,097 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,708 new cases in a day, while 63,83,441 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 87.35 per cent on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL2 VP-KALAM Kalam will always remain an inspiration to every Indian: VP Naidu New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remembered former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, recalling his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.

DEL13 MODI-KALAM Modi pays tribute to former president Kalam New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to A P J Abdul Kalam, saying India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist or the country's president.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-REPUBLIC TRP SC asks Republic Media Group to approach Bombay High Court in TRP scam case New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Republic Media Group to approach the Bombay High Court in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case registered by the Mumbai Police.

LGM1 KL-HC-SIVASANKAR Don't arrest Sivasankar till Oct 23, Kerala HC tells ED Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate not to arrest suspended IAS officer and former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, M Sivasankar, till October 23 and asked it to file its report on the anticipatory bail plea filed by him.

FOREIGN FGN19 PAK-OPPOSITION Over 450 Pak Opposition workers booked ahead of anti-government rally Lahore: Over 450 workers from Pakistan's Opposition parties have been booked in Lahore and other areas of Punjab province ahead of the first grand anti-government rally by an Opposition alliance formed to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan. By M Zulqernain FGN18 US-BIDEN-LD CITIZENSHIP Will provide access to citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants if elected: Biden Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has vowed to provide citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants if voted to power in the November 3 presidential election. By Lalit K Jha FGN15 US-TRUMP-TWITTER Twitter locks White House Press Secretary's personal account Washington: Twitter locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany after she shared a news report regarding alleged corruption by the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, President Donald Trump has said. By Lalit K Jha. PTI RHL